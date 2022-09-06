Body found of cross-country skier Andrew Seton, 23, after he went missing in NSW’s Snowy Mountains
A desperate search for a missing 23-year-old cross-country skier has ended in tragedy three days after he went missing in frigid conditions in the Snowy Mountains of NSW.
Andrew Seton, a backcountry enthusiast, last contacted family from Jindabyne around 10 a.m. Saturday and told them he was going skiing in Kosciuszko National Park.
In a statement on Tuesday, NSW police said an emergency services helicopter spotted the veteran skier’s body Monday afternoon, but “dangerous weather conditions” made it impossible to recover.
“Due to the steep terrain and dangerous weather conditions, both PolAir and another emergency helicopter were unable to land or use winches,” the NSW Police Department said.
A team of specialist police trained in alpine rescue has been hauled to the ground and working to recover Mr Seton’s body.
NSW Police believe that Mr Seton, who was described as an experienced skier well equipped for frigid conditions, was likely headed for Watson’s Crags.
The eager back-country skier went missing Saturday in freezing temperatures in the Snowy Mountains of NSW
Emergency service helicopter saw the body of the experienced skier on Monday afternoon, but due to ‘dangerous weather conditions’ his body could not be recovered until the next day