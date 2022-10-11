Body found in burnt-out car in Tasmanian bushland thought to be man wanted over police car shooting

<!–

A body discovered in a burnt-out car in rural Tasmania after a police chase is believed to be that of a man wanted over an incident in which two police cars were shot at.

Tasmania Police said on Tuesday a professional investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The body was found by officers inside a Holden Colorado in bushland in the state’s south-east in the Nugent-Buckland area on Monday afternoon.

Police believe a body found in a burnt-out car is that of Robert George Greig (pictured), 33. He allegedly eluded police for a week before the discovery of the burnt-out vehicle in Tasmania’s south-east on Monday.

Police had previously received reports from the public about a vehicle of interest in connection with the search for Robert George Greig, 33, following a shooting on September 26.

A police car with two officers inside was hit with multiple bullets as it traveled to an alleged domestic violence incident before shots were fired at another police car. No one was injured.

“Looking at the vehicle and the circumstances, we are confident that it is (the body of) Mr Greig and his vehicle,” Acting Deputy Commissioner Adrian Bodnar told reporters.

‘We have taken the step to inform the senior relatives. We don’t have 100 percent certainty at this point, but that will come out as part of the investigation.’

Bodnar said it could take several days to formally identify the body.

He said the vehicle was driving around road junctions after a police unit was set up at the junction of Nugent and Kellevie roads on Monday.

A helicopter followed the car as it continued north before going off the road into bushland.

It went for some distance before it stopped and was seen moving by the crew of a helicopter.

The Holden Colorado went some distance before it stopped and was seen getting underway by the crew of a helicopter (the photo motoring police were reportedly looking for)

Due to the rough terrain, officers reached the vehicle approximately 15 minutes later.

Bodnar said several police units, the helicopter and a special operations team had been deployed following the report of a vehicle of interest.

Tasmania Police’s Professional Standards Command and the coroner attended the scene on Monday night and would investigate, he said.

Bodnar said the search for Mr Greig had been called off.

Police had previously asked the public to report any sightings of a blue/grey Holden Colorado believed to belong to Mr Greig.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636