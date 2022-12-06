Body of British tourist, 20, found floating in the sea off the beach in Mallorca

<!–

The body of the British tourist has been found floating in the sea off the beach of Mallorca.

The 20-year-old man was found this morning right next to the beach of Can Picafort, a tourist center in the northeast.

A local resident raised the alert after he was seen floating in the sea near the Hotel Mar y Paz around 10:50 a.m.

The Civil Guard, police and health facilities have traveled to the place this morning.

Police teams pulled him out of the water and medics began treating him, but were unable to save the man. the olive press informed.

He was quickly transferred to dry land while CPR continued, but did not respond to medical intervention.’ Mirror informed.

The Civil Guard has opened an investigation into the cause of his death.