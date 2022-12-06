Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Body of British tourist, 20, found floating in the sea off the beach in Mallorca
News

Body of British tourist, 20, found floating in the sea off the beach in Mallorca

by Jacky
written by Jacky
The 20-year-old man was found this morning right next to the beach of Can Picafort, a tourist center in the northeast. file image

They find the body of a 20-year-old British tourist floating in the sea off a beach in Mallorca

  • The body of the British tourist has been found floating in the sea in Mallorca
  • The 20-year-old was found next to the Can Picafort beach
  • A local resident raised the alert after they saw it floating in the sea.

By Jessica Warren for Mailonline

Published: 18:27, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 18:34, December 6, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The body of the British tourist has been found floating in the sea off the beach of Mallorca.

The 20-year-old man was found this morning right next to the beach of Can Picafort, a tourist center in the northeast.

A local resident raised the alert after he was seen floating in the sea near the Hotel Mar y Paz around 10:50 a.m.

The 20-year-old man was found this morning right next to the beach of Can Picafort, a tourist center in the northeast. file image

The 20-year-old man was found this morning right next to the beach of Can Picafort, a tourist center in the northeast. file image

The Civil Guard, police and health facilities have traveled to the place this morning.

Police teams pulled him out of the water and medics began treating him, but were unable to save the man. the olive press informed.

He was quickly transferred to dry land while CPR continued, but did not respond to medical intervention.’ Mirror informed.

The Civil Guard has opened an investigation into the cause of his death.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Detectives investigating the death of the Briton in...

Kanye’s Yeezy brand owes California $600,000 in unpaid...

Russia could be fighting in Ukraine for a...

Nightmare for commuters as a giant sinkhole opens...

Trump lawyers found two MORE classified documents in...

Karine Jean-Pierre: I will not comment if the...

Fury over ‘insensitive’ political flier comparing Crewe to...

‘Unacceptable on every level’: Waverley College students expelled...

Viking Polaris passengers talk about the ‘giant wave’...

‘One of the good guys’: Tributes flow for...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More