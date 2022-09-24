Body of 15-year-old girl with ADHD was found near derelict buildings after drinking, inquest hears

<!–

The body of a 15-year-old girl with ADHD was found dead near dilapidated buildings after she ran away from friends she had been drinking with, the investigation finds.

Seesha Dack was found dead by her friends in North Shields, Newcastle, on September 1, 2020, after going missing two days earlier from the Fish quay.

The Newcastle coroner heard how police had conducted searches in the same area but failed to find the teenager.

Mrs Dack, from North Shields had no history of self-harm but was reported to have been intoxicated that night.

Seesha Dack was last sighted at Fish Quay, in North Shields, North Tyneside, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Two days later, it was announced that a body had been discovered near Tanners Bank in North Shields.

Senior coroner Karen Dilks said: ‘Seesha Dack was 15 years old with a history of dyslexia, moderate learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

She was involved in mental health care for children and adolescents for a long time. There is no recent history of threats or attempts at self-harm.”

The inquest, held in Newcastle on Wednesday, heard police launch a missing persons search when Seesha disappeared on August 30, 2020.

The coroner said: ‘On August 30, 2020, in the Fish Quay area in North Tyneside, she suddenly and unexpectedly ran away from her friends while under the influence of alcohol.’

Police searched for Seesha Dack, who had been missing for two days. The 15-year-old had no history of self-harm but was reported to have been drunk in the evenings

Coroner Dilks said: “She died of her own accord while suffering from ADHD and under the influence of alcohol.”

Northumbria Police said there were “challenges” with the size of the area to be searched and their specialist team had not progressed to where Seesha was discovered.

A Northumbria Police Department spokesman said: “First of all, our thoughts are with Seesha Dack’s family and friends following her tragic passing.

“Over a two-day period, extensive research was done to locate Seesha, including initial searches near where she was later found.

As part of the search, the police helicopter circled the area where Seesha was missing

“However, due to the acknowledged challenges with the size of the area to be searched and the difficult terrain, it was decided to continue the search with a specialized team.

“These quests had been going on all day, but had not yet reached the place where Seesha was discovered by friends.”

The moment flowers were left in her memory and hundreds of people gathered at Fish Quay Sand for an emotional balloon flight as a… online fundraiser was set up to support her family.

A specialized search team from North Tyneside Police searched the area in North Shields with officers on the hunt for Seesha

A police boat was also seen on the river in the area as part of the search for the missing 15-year-old

“We are beyond devastated at the loss of our daughter and sister Seesha. Seesha was a loving, funny, bubbly and humble girl with a smile that could light up any room.

Her personality was precious and can never be replaced. She always went out of her way for other people, even going so far as to take food from home to give to a homeless man she saw regularly.

“Even if it wasn’t the news we were hoping for, we want to thank everyone in the community and beyond for all their help while we were looking for her.”