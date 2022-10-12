Bodo v Arsenal LIVE: ‘Powerful and courageous’ Gunners look to keep up fine form

Arsenal will aim to become three out of three in the Europa League this season when they face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

The Gunners got past FC Zurich in their tournament opener and then faced Bodo/Glimt last Thursday.

Getty Arteta's Arsenal are in good shape for their clash with Bodo/Glimt

Their Matchday Two game against PSV Eindhoven was canceled last month for Queen’s funeral, but Arsenal are in a dominant position in Group A anyway.

Mikel Arteta’s squad will travel to Norway with confidence, having won their last five in all competitions, including Sunday’s stunning 3-2 win over Liverpool.

And a win over Bodo/Glimt would pretty much confirm their progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal: talkSPORT coverage

This Europa League Group A draw will take place on Thursday 13 October.

talkSPORT 2 will provide live coverage of the match at Aspmyra Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:45 PM.

Commentary will be provided by Alex Crook and former England defender Alvin Martin.

Getty Arsenal took a stunning win over Liverpool this weekend

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal: Team News

Arsenal remain without Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe, who are both absent for a long time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko missed the win over Liverpool with a calf injury, but was able to return against Bodo.

The Gunners are otherwise in good health but are likely to rotate their ranks ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Leeds.

That means Fabio Vieira, Rob Holding, Eddie Nketiah, Marquinhos, Sambi Lokonga and Matt Turner are likely to start.

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal: What has been said?

After Sunday’s win over Liverpool, Arteta said: “Right now we are enjoying where we are and have even more determination to believe that we can play at that level, only if we go to that rhythm and play with the courage that we played. the second half and go step by step.

“I think the day we play at our best we have a chance to beat everyone, but winning a football match is determined by a lot of things you have to check, and basically you have to do it on the pitch, that’s another story.

“The feeling of winning, it’s so powerful and so meaningful to me because I saw a team that I really identify with.

“The personality they show in difficult moments, how they stick to what they have to do, and at the same time they believe they have the courage and the free spirit to just go for it and attack and pressure them.”

Getty Arsenal top their Europa League group, beating Bodo/Glimt 3-0 on Thursday

Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal: Match Facts

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 14 away matches in the UEFA Europa League (W10 D3), with that defeat to Unai Emery’s Villarreal in the 2020/21 semi-finals.

Bodø/Glimt have won 14 consecutive home games in European competitions, the longest run by any side since Barcelona’s 15-game streak that ended in March 2017. The latest side from outside Europe’s current big five leagues to have a longer run of achieved such a series was Dynamo. Kyiv (15 ended April 1977).

Arsenal are unbeaten against Norwegian teams in Europe (W2 D1), recently beating Molde 3-0 in this competition in 2020-21 with goals from Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun.

After Bodø/Glimt lost in the reverse match last time in London, Bodø/Glimt was able to lose consecutive matches in one season in the major European competition in the UEFA Cup for the first time since September 1996, both against Trabzonspor.

Eddie Nketiah has scored in four consecutive UEFA Europa League starts for Arsenal. If he starts and scores in this match, he will become the first Englishman to score in five consecutive starts in the competition.