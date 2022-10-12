Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal: Bet £10 on Europa League get £30 in free bets with Betfair

Bodo/Glimt will receive leaders Arsenal in the early kick-off in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

GETTY Aspmyra Stadium in Bodo has just over 8,000 fans and is the setting for the big Europa League clash

Arsenal are unbeaten after just two matches with PSV, while their opponents in the same group Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich have played three each and are third and fourth.

The hosts for this match also defeated FC Zurich and came to a draw with PSV to battle the knockouts, but there is a big hurdle to overcome when playing the undefeated England outfit.

The Gunners are in good form and their confidence could not be greater after their dramatic 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday and just four days later in Norway at the Aspmyra Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah has scored in four consecutive UEFA Europa League starts for Arsenal.

If he starts and scores in this match, he will become the first Englishman to score in five consecutive starts in the competition.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 14 away matches in the UEFA Europa League (W10 D3), with that defeat to Unai Emery’s Villarreal in the 2020/21 semi-finals.

