Bodies in UK well killed in medieval anti-Semitic massacre: study

Based on the skeletal remains, scientists reconstructed the faces of a male adult (left) and a child (right). Credit: Professor Caroline Wilkinson, Liverpool John Moores University



Seventeen bodies found at the bottom of a medieval English well were likely Jews killed in an anti-Semitic massacre more than 800 years ago, scientists have revealed.

The massacre took place in AD 1190 in the eastern city of Norwich, where just decades earlier the seeds had been planted for an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that continues to this day,” they said in a new study.

The scientists used a range of techniques — including analyzing the oldest known Jewish genomes — to unravel the mystery.

It started when construction workers were excavating land in 2004 for a future shopping center in Norwich. In the old well, they found the remains of at least 17 people – six adults and 11 children, including three sisters.

The bodies were buried at odd angles, some with their heads forward, suggesting the possibility of a violent death.

Ian Barnes, a geneticist at the Natural History Museum in London, began examining the remains in 2011 while working on the BBC documentary series “History Cold Case”.

“We thought at first they were more likely to be victims of some kind of plague, epidemic, famine, something like that,” Barnes, one of the study authors published in the journal Current Biology this week, AFP told AFP.

Using radiocarbon dating, the team narrowed the date of the deaths to between AD 1161-1216.

Bottleneck in the population

DNA analysis of six of the victims showed that they were predisposed to certain genetic diseases.

Computer simulations then showed that the frequency of these diseases was about the same for the Norwich victims as it was for modern Ashkenazi Jews, suggesting a common ancestry.

This would make them the oldest Jewish genomes ever analysed.

“No one had previously analyzed Jewish ancient DNA because of the ban on disturbing Jewish graves,” Barnes said. “However, we only knew this after doing the genetic analyses.”

It also sheds light on a well-known historical event when the number of Ashkenazi Jews suddenly decreased — called a population bottleneck — causing such genetic variants to occur.

The bottleneck was previously believed to have occurred between 500 and 800 years ago.

But Mark Thomas, a co-author of the study and geneticist at University College London, told AFP the new research “strongly suggests” the bottleneck must have predate the Norwich victims, meaning it could have been hundreds of years earlier. can take place than expected.

‘Conspiracy theory persists’

The scientists also found evidence that a young boy in the pit had blue eyes and red hair — anti-Semitic stereotypes at the time often referred to red hair.

“As we did more and more analysis,” Barnes said, “everything got more and more convincing.”

Their analysis pointed to a single event: violence during anti-Semitic riots recorded in Norwich on February 6, 1190 AD.

Barnes said that “anti-Semitic feelings ran high because there were plans to conduct the Third Crusade”.

And less than 50 years earlier, a local boy had been brutally murdered in an event that cast a long shadow. The boy’s family, later called William of Norwich, blamed the local Jews for his murder.

It became the first known version of the anti-Semitic myth of “blood fairy tales,” in which Jews are falsely accused of murdering Christian boys to use their blood in rituals.

“This anti-Semitic conspiracy theory persists today, its origins lie in the soil of Norwich,” tweeted Adam Rutherford, a geneticist at University College London.

“The bodies in the pit provide a unique opportunity to assess the roots of this contemporary racism.”

