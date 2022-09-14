WhatsNew2Day
Bodies in suitcases: Woman arrested in South Korea on two murder charges, faces extradition

Australia
By Jacky

Mystery Breakthrough Of Two Small Children Found Dead In Suitcases By A Family Who Bought An Abandoned Storage Room While A Woman Is Arrested Over Her Death

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:38, 14 Sep 2022 | Updated: 22:39, September 14, 2022

A woman has been arrested in South Korea over the deaths of two children discovered in suitcases in southern Auckland.

South Korean authorities arrested the 42-year-old woman on Thursday on the basis of a Korean arrest warrant following a request from New Zealand police.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said: ‘New Zealand Police have applied for her extradition to New Zealand to face charges and have requested that she remain in custody pending the completion of the extradition process. .’

“In the meantime, a number of investigations need to be completed, both in New Zealand and abroad.”

A family from Manurewa, south Auckland, bid at an auction on Aug. 11 and won the contents of the device before the shocking discovery that it contained human remains

A family from Manurewa, south Auckland, bid at an auction on Aug. 11 and won the contents of the device before the shocking discovery that it contained human remains

A family from Manurewa, south Auckland, bid at an auction on Aug. 11 and won the contents of the device before the shocking discovery that it contained human remains

