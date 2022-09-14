Bodies in suitcases: Woman arrested in South Korea on two murder charges, faces extradition

<!–

A woman has been arrested in South Korea over the deaths of two children discovered in suitcases in southern Auckland.

South Korean authorities arrested the 42-year-old woman on Thursday on the basis of a Korean arrest warrant following a request from New Zealand police.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said: ‘New Zealand Police have applied for her extradition to New Zealand to face charges and have requested that she remain in custody pending the completion of the extradition process. .’

“In the meantime, a number of investigations need to be completed, both in New Zealand and abroad.”