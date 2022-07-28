Bodhi boss Heaven Leigh closing down popular vegan restaurant on August 7 after 34 years in Sydney

The owner of vegan institution Bodhi has revealed she is closing one of Sydney’s most popular restaurants because she fears missing seeing her children grow up -highlighting the struggle with staff shortages ruining Australian businesses.

Restaurateur, Heaven Leigh, 46, said while her decision to close Bodhi wasn’t directly linked to industry-wide staff shortages, the federal Government must move quickly to reform Australia’s immigration policies to avoid crippling the hospitality industry.

She said for the nation’s hospitality industry to remain among the world’s best changes need to be made, this could include allowing more skilled staff to emigrate, relaxing visa restrictions, and offering incentives to attract staff.

The mother-of-two told FEMAIL her decision to close this year is because she had to sign a new 10-year lease at the iconic property hidden below St Mary’s Cathedral and next to the Cook and Phillip Park and Pool – and couldn’t commit.

The restaurant, founded by her mother in 1988 above a butcher’s shop in Chinatown, will close after dinner service on August 7 – just 16 days after Heaven made up her mind to let it go.

Bodhi owner, Heaven Leigh, pictured centre with her head chef Brooke Ng, left, and head Yum Cha chef Kitty, right is proud to be closing Bodhi on her own terms

The 46-year-old mother of two revealed the restaurant has been a second home for herself and her children Kai, left, and Minka, right

The restaurant was founded by Heaven’s mum, Lee-Leng Whong, pictured here with Heaven and her children at Bodhi

‘My husband pointed out that if I signed another ten-year lease for Bodhi the kids would be heading to university by the time it ended,’ she said.

‘I don’t want to miss out on watching them grow up, on their whole childhood. I want to be able to make it to my daughter’s gymnastics events and my son’s soccer and basketball games.’

She said managing the restaurant is a 24-hour job because she always has to be on call – which leaves little time for anything else.

‘Over the years I have been presented with some other amazing opportunities but it always comes back to the same thing, I can’t do it all. I either have to duplicate myself or let go,’ she said.

Heaven took control of the business in 2000 when it moved to the park location and has worked tirelessly to create the magic, love-fueled dining escape beneath the fairy-lit trees in the city.

Heaven has been at the head of Bodhi for 20 years – taking over when it moved into the park premises – and has fond memories of staff parties like the one pictured

It has also become a hot spot for some of Australia’s most recognised foodies, like Mel Zahorujko

‘It really is beautiful here, I have found myself soaking up the magic over the last few days,’ she said.

Things have moved quickly since deciding not to sign a new lease – staff were told on Sunday, and customers were alerted on social media on Tuesday.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the hospitality community with many restauranteurs fearing the company was the latest to fall victim to the industry-wide pricing and staff pressures.

‘The truth is we weathered the Covid closures well, and although we lost money like everyone else, we were able to bounce back once we opened,’ she said.

‘I have always known I would walk away from Bodhi when things were good – leave on a high,’ she said.

Heaven’s grandmother and grandfather opened their first restaurant, a fish and chip shop, after moving to Australia from Malaysia

Her mother went on to become a journalist and was the first English-educated woman in the family

She and Heaven, pictured together, travelled the world where she worked as a journalist while raising her daughter alone. Heaven was the first mixed-race baby to be born into the family – her father is Irish

‘The benefit of being in this business for so long is to be able see what’s coming.

‘I think the next five years will be an exciting, but testing time for the industry, as they negotiate the staffing challenges,’ she said.

‘Most of my staff have been with us for a long time, many for twenty years, so we haven’t felt those pressures in the kitchen. But I have friends calling every other day to see if I know anyone who can work. I think the government will have to look at their immigration policies and work with the hospitality sector to get things back on track.’

Heaven said the restaurant has had a full house most nights since reopening – owing to the loyalty of their regular customers and the allure of a ‘destination’ experience.

‘We are in a funny spot here, people don’t come down here unless they want to eat here or go for a swim,’ she said, explaining Sydney’s new ghost-town vibe didn’t really impact business.

Bodhi has become the meeting spot for Heaven’s family – who enjoy taking up a corner of the restaurant to celebrate

Heaven’s kids have ‘grown up’ at the restaurant – but now she wants them to take center stage

‘People don’t walk past and pop in, they plan to come in,’ she added.

She has been shocked by the reaction – but ultimately humbled by the ‘huge outpouring of love’.

‘People have sent notes, reached out to see if I am okay and shared beautiful stories about Bodhi and what it has meant to them.

‘One couple reached out to tell me they had named their son after the restaurant after meeting here for their first date and anniversaries.’

The family-run Bodhi has been loved by diners from all over the country for its plant-based southern Chinese food and has been visited by big names over the years including Keanu Reeves, Tobey Maguire and Hugo Weaving.

The restaurant has been a favourite with celebrities since moving to the park – The Veronicas are pictured here with Heaven’s kids

She snapped this picture after hosting singer Jimmy Barnes at the restaurant

‘We really wanted to end things on a high – and we think it is the right time

Heaven Leigh’s mum, Lee-Leng Whong, started the business in Sydney’s China Town 34 years ago, and was ‘devastated’ to hear her daughter planned to move on.

‘We told her on Sunday, two days after making the decision, just before we told the rest of the staff,’ she said.

‘She is still processing the grief, and the first stage of that is anger, so we are giving her the space she needs to do that,’ she said.

Lee-Leng started the restaurant after switching to a plant-based diet and realising there was nowhere for her to eat out in Sydney.

This was taken on her first mother’s day at the restaurant, her husband Chris Mattey has always been supportive of her career

The food has become famous – and is known for being one of Australia’s best vegan eateries

And while she came from a hospitality background, her father had owned restaurants, Lee-Leng had forged her own career as a journalist and had no experience running an eatery of her own.

Heaven was 12 when the original restaurant opened above a Chinese butcher in China Town and has fond memories of Bodhi’s humble beginning.

‘When we first opened it was dead, there were no customers,’ she said.

‘But mum was so determined, she pushed through, I will never forget how excited she was when she had her first $500 week,’ she said.

The location for Bodhi was less than ideal.

Heaven said she still remembers her mum’s first restaurant – and the moment she made $500 in one week and knew everything would work out

‘Because it was above a butcher, vegans and vegetarians would look away, to avoid seeing the ducks hanging in the window, and miss our sign,’ she said.

‘Or people who knew where we were would rush past the butcher and up the dark, dinghy stairs, eat, and then rush out again,’ she said.

Bodhi opened decades before embracing a vegan lifestyle became mainstream in Australia, but Heaven said the industry didn’t need to be ready for the Lee-Leng powerhouse.

‘Mum is a force to be reckoned is. Her management style is definitely ‘Once you all agree with me it will work’ once she set her mind to something she got it done,’ Heaven said.

Heaven said her kids were devastated by the decision to close the restaurant down

Heaven is excited to be able to explore other possibilities now she has let the business go

Lee-Leng was the first female Asian journalist to work for Fairfax, had a stellar career with CNN in Australia and abroad and was a single mum-to-boot.

She has been a trailblazer her whole life and poured that energy and love into Bodhi.

The restaurant was the first Yum Cha house in Australia to employ a female head chef, adding to its reputation.

Heaven says her mum knows she doesn’t make any decision lightly, and will be given the opportunity to come to terms with the restaurant’s closure in her own time.

She did expedite the grief process with her children though, after explaining the situation with them on Friday night.

‘They were crushed, they have grown up here, I had to bribe them with a trip to Disneyland after telling them,’ she said.

She revealed it has been difficult being able to spend time with them without thinking about the business

‘My daughter, who is seven, was particularly upset. She asked if I could just close it like I did during Covid, that she would come in and take over when she turned 18.’

But after realising backing away from the business would give them more time with mum the children came around.

‘They are excited to be able to spend more time with me,’ she said.

‘My daughter has been invited to do gymnastics with one of the best clubs in the state and my son is getting really good at soccer and basketball. So I will be able to support them with that more,’ she said.

She has never been in the position to be on the sidelines for every precious moment.

Heaven is pictured here with Kitty – who was Australia’s first head Yum Cha chef

‘Work never stops, I mean I do school drop off and pick up every day, but if I am not doing that or cooking dinner at home I am doing something for the restaurant.’

Even when she isn’t there physically she isn’t ‘clocked off’.

There’s always things to organise, social media to manage, decisions to make,’ she said.

Hanging out with the children will be Heaven’s top priority following the August 7 closure, but the career woman says she will also give her husband and mum attention.

‘My husband and I haven’t had a date night in a very long time. And when we do we usually have the kids with us, so it isn’t really the same. I have promised him more attention,’ she said.

‘And I am excited to be able to spend quality time with my mum, to hang out, to go shopping together,’ she said.

Heaven also plans to head on some wellness retreats to centre herself.

The family will continue to recognise their culture in other ways

‘There is no restauranteur out there who will say it is an easy job. It takes its toll, so I will be doing a few retreats over the next few months,’ she said.

She will also be maintaining the brand’s social media accounts and announcing the company’s ‘next steps’ in a few months time.

‘I am not the kind of person who can sit still and relax for too long,’ she admitted.

‘Once we do make those decisions we will let our followers know, this isn’t the end of my plant-based food business journey.’

Heaven revealed people have offered to buy the business from her, and while she hasn’t taken the idea off the table, she says they would need to be a ‘perfect fit’.

Heaven has revealed there is more to come from her and after she takes time to re-centre she will let her followers know

She is waiting on direction from the council about the building – which was an empty shell when she moved in two decades ago.

‘It was initially set aside for offices, so the clean-up time depends on what they want us to do here. They might make us demolish the kitchen and dining room completely.’

Heaven is considering having live entertainment, like DJs, on the final night of service – as a nod to the ‘late night parties’ that used to happen at the venue.