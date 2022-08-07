Bodega clerk who was charged with murder after stabbing attacker has quit his job, fled upstate

A Manhattan bodega worker charged with murder after defending himself against an assailant has quit his job in fear for his life and is considering leaving New York City for good.

Jose Alba, 61, had dropped charges of the July 1 attack after an outburst of anger over the decision to prosecute.

But Alba has now quit his job and has fled the city, said Francisco Marte, the head of a bodega association that assists Alba.

“He’s taking a break right now,” Marte said.

“He went into the state to get away from it all.

“He’s not going to work at the bodega anymore. He’s taking a break and fighting his trauma, and he said he’s afraid for his life.”

Jose Alba (right) posed for a celebratory photo with Francisco Marte, president of the Bodega and Small Business Association of New York, on July 19 after DA Alvin Bragg dropped the murder charges against him

Marte said Alba was haunted by the fight that cost Austin Simon, 35, his life.

“He’s trying to get back to normal, but he said it’s really hard when you have flashbacks of what happened,” Simon said.

“We’ll get him professional help, and then…” [Alba and his family] decide whether to go back to the DR for good or just spend some time there.”

On July 19, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked a judge to drop the charges against Alba after he faced stiff opposition, including criticism from the city’s mayor.

Confronted by reporters outside his home, Alba said he feels “so-so” and believes justice has been served.

He also said that the wounds he sustained during the altercation have been “healed.”

Alba, who had been charged with second-degree murder, was working at the Blue Moon deli on July 1 when he fatally stabbed Simon in the neck and chest.

Surveillance footage from the Blue Moon supermarket in Hamilton Heights shows Jose Alba, 61, being assaulted before grabbing a knife and stabbing Austin Simon, 35, on July 1.

Progressive prosecutor Alvin Bragg faced heavy criticism after he charged bodega worker

Surveillance footage clearly showed Simon getting behind the counter of the supermarket in Hamilton Heights and pushing the clerk into a pile of shelves before grabbing him.

Only then did Alba reach for a plank and pull out a knife to fight back.

During the altercation, Alba was apparently stabbed by Simon’s girlfriend, who started the argument when her benefits card was declined. The girlfriend was never charged in the incident.

The motion to dismiss said that prosecutors “have determined that we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was unjustified in his use of deadly physical force.”

The filing said that “a murder case against Alba could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt at trial” and that the case will not be referred to a grand jury.

Prosecutor Bragg had been heavily criticized after indicting Alba, including Mayor Eric Adams.

Pressure on Bragg to drop charges against Alba had grown since footage surfaced showing Simon—who had previously been convicted of other assaults—push Alba onto a plank and began dragging him.

The footage shows the two struggling before Alba grabbed his knife and started stabbing Simon.

Other videos obtained by DailyMail.com show Simon — who was on parole for assaulting a police officer when he died — marching behind the bodega counter to confront Alba.

“Daddy, I don’t want a problem, Daddy,” Alba told him calmly.

Simon stormed into the Blue Moon supermarket within minutes of his girlfriend trying to buy her daughter a bag of chips, but her electronic benefits card was declined.