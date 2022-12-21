Bode Miller’s wife Morgan reveals they rushed son Asher, three, to ER after terrifying seizure

Olympic skier Bode Miller was shocked when his young son Asher was rushed to hospital after a seizure.

Miller’s wife Morgan, 35, revealed in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that she and her athlete husband, 45, rode in the ambulance with their three-year-old son on Monday after his attack, which “terrified us.”

Morgan explained in her posts, in which Asher was recovering with his father in a hospital room, that he had suffered a febrile convulsion, which is caused by childhood fever.

The scary incident took place just six months after Bode and Morgan celebrated the four-year anniversary of their daughter Emmy’s tragic death in 2018 from an accidental drowning.

Morgan’s first post included a photo of Bode lying on a hospital bed while masked and checking his phone while little Asher – who has a twin brother named Aksel – snoozed peacefully on his chest while sucking on a pacifier and covered in a blanket.

“Life is constantly on the cutting edge and it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with,” Morgan wrote.

“Yesterday Asher had a febrile convulsion that we were terrified of. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to, but this time we had to leave with our child,” she added, referring to the tragic death of their daughter.

In a follow-up photo, Bode looked exhausted but at ease with his shirtless twin.

“He’s home and back to normal,” Morgan said of Asher.

“I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season, because we already have everything we need… Our loved ones. Our health. And more time.’

Bode looked lovingly down at his son in a final photo.

“Because time with the ones we love is all we can ask for,” Morgan concluded.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and StrokeFebrile seizure is a series of seizures or convulsions that occur in children that are caused by a fever.

The fever can be accompanied by everyday illnesses such as a cold or flu, or even an ear infection, and sometimes the fever does not develop until shortly after the attack.

Children suffering from a febrile convulsion may lose consciousness, their limbs may shake, and their eyes may roll back, although symptoms can vary.

Fortunately, an isolated and brief febrile seizure – defined as less than 15 minutes long – usually has no lasting impact, although repeated seizures can signal a risk of epilepsy in some children.

Bode, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion, married Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player and model, in 2012.

The couple share five children, including Edward, Easton, Asher, Aksel, and daughter Scarlet. Bode also shares his daughter Neesyn and son Samuel from two previous relationships.

They also had a daughter named Emeline, who was named Emmy. She tragically died from drowning in a friend’s pool in 2018, when she was just 19 months old.

She died a day after the incident.

In June of this year, the family celebrated four years since their loss.

Morgan shared a photo of their little ones surrounding an adorable framed photo of little Emmy, along with heartbreaking photos of medical professionals trying to save her life.

“Four years ago today on June 10, we lost our girl to drowning,” Morgan wrote in the clip.

“Emeline “Emmy” Grier… Sometimes all I think about is you, late nights in mid-June.”

She added in the caption, “We miss you so much little girl. Keep moving mountains.’