Bobby Gallo relists Queensland home after being stood down over creepy messages to Bridget Malcolm

A music teacher who bombarded a former Victoria’s Secret model with inappropriate messages while she was in school has put his four-bedroom house up for sale after his teaching license was revoked.

Aurelio ‘Bobby’ Gallo taught at the prestigious Methodist Ladies’ College for girls in Perth when he dealt with ‘grooming behavior’ with Australian model Bridget Malcolm.

In August, the Administrative Tribunal of Western Australia suspended the 53-year-old’s teaching license for 3.5 years for “serious misconduct” – with Ms Malcolm revealing she was the student at the center of the incidents this week.

Gallo also stepped down on Saturday as head of the performing arts at John Paul College in Logan, Queensland, where he now works.

The embattled teacher has since put the $1.3 million Queensland home he shares with his wife back on the market, with the property listed as a development.

The site has two houses, one with four bedrooms and a swimming pool, and the other a three bedroom house with tennis court.

Subject to council approval, the homes can be developed into nursery, nursing home, townhouses or sold separately.

“With flat land, shade trees, fishing ponds and plenty of play areas for children, these two properties are ideal for socializing,” the listing says.

Mr Gallo’s house had previously been put on the market but was relisted the same day the SAT decision was made.

Malcolm was studying at MLC when her music teacher, Mr. Gallo, “became a friend of hers” in 2007.

The top model received emails, texts and phone calls from Mr. Gallo while she was in her final years of high school and shortly after graduating.

Read some of the scary messages Bridget Malcolm received Gallo asked for photos and complained that he had not received “topless” photos in an email sent on February 2, 2009. “Glad to hear that you are being taken care of and that you are also becoming aware of people,” he wrote. ‘Unfortunately, you don’t always see what you need. ‘The news about the second-hand accommodation was thanks to [name of another teacher], who went on to tell me that she talked to you for an hour and told me about the topless photos you clearly didn’t send me!!! Why not, may I ask!’ Gallo sent another email a day later, referring to a special charm he had given her. “Remember when the going gets tough, hold on to the special charm I gave you and think of all the special things that bring you happiness – I know it will give you strength,” he wrote.

They asked the then-teenager to send him photos, meet him for dinner and accept his Skype request, according to court documents.

The emails stated that Mr Gallo asked for topless photos of Ms Malcolm after she left school and signed off his messages with ‘sweet always’.

The 30-year-old model shared an emotional video on social media on Saturday after it became “public knowledge” that Mr Gallo’s teaching license had been revoked in Western Australia.

“I don’t really know how to say this, but I’m just going to come out and say it,” Mrs. Malcolm said.

Today it was announced that my high school music teacher has lost his three-year teaching license in Western Australia.

“He lost it for serious misconduct towards a student while he was teaching them, and I am that student.

“I’ve been talking back and forth about whether or not to waive my right to anonymity because I was a minor when it all happened.

“But you know I’m not a minor. I’m still in shock, I’m still processing and I’ve definitely had a lot of feelings today. I am everywhere.

“I just want to say to my fellow survivors, you’re not alone, you’re stronger than you could ever imagine, and the future awaits.”

Malcolm received an outpouring of support for her “bravery and bravery” on social media, with the model saying she would say more about it later.

The Western Australia Teacher Registration Board first received an email about inappropriate behavior from Mr Gallo in March last year and the complaint was subsequently investigated.

In a document published by the board describing the decision to suspend Mr Gallo’s license, it found that the music teacher had engaged in “caring behavior.”

The board discovered that the couple had initially emailed about school matters, but the conversation changed tone over time.

Mr. Gallo sent an e-mail from his personal account on July 14, 2007, asking for the student number.

He continued to email Ms Malcolm after she graduated, asking to see her when she returned to Perth after moving abroad.

Ms. Malcolm later became a model, working for Victoria’s Secret as well as Ralph Lauren and Stella McCartney in 2015 and 2016.

Her former teacher asked for photos, complaining that he had not received “topless” photos in an email sent on February 2, 2009.

Mr. Gallo sent another email a day later, referring to a special charm he had given her as a graduation gift.

“Remember when the going gets tough, hold on to the special charm I gave you and think of all the special things that bring you happiness – I know it will give you strength,” he wrote.

In another email in March, which Mr Gallo wrote in Italian, the translated message stated that he told Ms Malcolm that ‘it sometimes seems very difficult to say what I want’.

The board found the 53-year-old’s actions “a serious misconduct that makes him unfit to be a registered teacher.”

It also found that he “exceeded professional boundaries in his inappropriate interactions with the student.”

Mr Gallo admitted the “serious misconduct” and acknowledged it was “inappropriate”.

He denies having cared for Ms Malcolm and has shown “insight and remorse” in his behavior, the board found.

“The teacher’s actions were out of character and do not reflect his achievements or behavior over the course of his career,” the document said.

John Paul College Principal Karen Spiller told the: Western Australian She was not aware of any further allegations against Mr Gallo, but is under investigation by the school.

“When John Paul College learned of this decision, it immediately took steps to fire Mr Gallo while we investigate the matter further,” said Ms Spiller.

“Parents and staff were notified of both the … decision and that Mr Gallo was evicted late Saturday night.”

Mrs. Spiller praised Mrs. Malcolm for her courageous conduct.