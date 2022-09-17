Bobby Flay, 57, and girlfriend Christina Perez, 40, stroll hand-in-hand during afternoon out in NYC

Bobby Flay often has his hands full with his many business endeavors as a celebrity chef, television personality and restaurateur.

But over the course of the past year, the New York City native has been able to share his life with his girlfriend, Christina Pérez.

And on Friday, the pair still seemed to be going strong as a couple when they were spotted on a romantic walk together in Manhattan, packing their stuff on the PDA.

Going strong: Bobby Flay, 57, and girlfriend Christina Pérez packed on the PDA during a romantic walk in New York City on Friday

The duo were seen holding hands as they waited at a zebra crossing to make their way across.

Sometimes they took a short break from their walk and looked lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Flay, 57, kept it casual in the fashion department in jeans, a long-sleeved olive green shirt and white running sneakers.

As the sun shone down and the temperature reached the mid-’70s Fahrenheit, Bobby and Giada’s star in Italy slipped on a pair of light-lens sunglasses during their hike.

Romantic: The couple, who both dressed casually, held hands for much of their walk

Pérez, 40, looked summer-ready in a white button-down top that she tucked into stylish brown shorts with a built-in belt.

She also wore a pair of white running sneakers and sunglasses, and had her dark brown locks styled long and flowing over her shoulders.

Pérez is a journalist who has written for Glamour, Vogue and Lucky, and has had her work published by various outlets such as Condé Nast Traveler, GQ and Harper’s Bazaar, according to People.

The couple met through mutual friends and announced their relationship at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championship in November.

New Love: Flay, who gushed about his lady in this July Instagram post, has been dating Perez for a little over a year after meeting through mutual friends

While the thrice-married chef has jumped on Pérez in interviews and on social media, he has no plans to take the plunge in the foreseeable future.

‘I’ve done it a lot. I practiced a lot on that,” Flay joked Entertainment tonight last month, referring to his three marriages that ended in divorce. ‘For now, I think it’s exactly the way it is. I think Christina does too.’

Flay has hosted 16 cooking shows and specials on the Food Network and Cooking Channel and has written 14 cookbooks over the years.

On October 11, he will release his 15th cookbook – Sundays With Sophie: Flay Family Recipes For Any Day Of The Week: A Bobby Flay Cookbook.

In the book, Flay and his daughter Sophie, a Los Angeles reporter and co-host of The Flay List on the Food Network, share favorite recipes from their family kitchen.