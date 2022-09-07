Bobby Brazier says Jade Goody ‘would be proud’ of his EastEnders debut in first ever TV interview

Bobby Brazier has revealed that his late mother Jade Goody would be ‘proud’ of his debut on EastEnders when he gave his first-ever television interview on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain.

The 19-year-old actor, who plays Freddie Slater on the soap, said his entire family, including his father Jeff Brazier, was “proud and supportive” of his new role after his first scenes aired Tuesday night.

Bobby plays Little Mo Slater’s teenage son, Freddie, who has returned to Albert Square believing that Billy Mitchell is his father.

Speaking to Richard Arnold on the EastEnders set, Bobby discussed his role on the soap, saying: ‘This is completely different from anything I’ve done before. I’ve never acted. I’m kind of thrown in at the deep end, but I’d like to say I’m swimming.

“There were nerves, but everyone literally put me at ease from the first scene.”

When asked if he had picked up tips from his father Jeff, he replied, “No! But he’s happy that I work consistently and earn and pay rent.’

Bobby also thought about how he thinks his mother Jade would react to his new role.

The Big Brother star died in 2009 after battling cervical cancer.

He continued: ‘She would be proud. Why wouldn’t she be? Everyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and family, they’re all proud and supportive of me, so I’m sure – well I know – she would be the same.”

Joining the iconic Slater family, he added: ‘It’s not that different! It feels like home. I feel like a Slater.”

Bobby’s first scenes as Freddie aired during Tuesday’s EastEnders, and the teen quickly annoyed locals by robbing a bap from Stacey’s booth and trying to jump through the tube.

Freddie was caught by security and then revealed he was homeless, and Bobby Beale was kind enough to give him £20.

Rather than leave Walford, Freddie made his way to the pub where Billy recognized him as the thief and threatened to call the police.

But Freddie set down a pint in front of him and revealed, ‘I’ve got this for you. My name is Freddie, by the way. Mo’s child. I am your son.’

Of course, EastEnders fans know that Billy is not Freddie’s biological father, as he was conceived when his mother Little Mo was raped by her boyfriend Graham Foster.

Mo refused to abort the baby, ending her marriage to Billy, and he struggled to accept the child even when they decided to give their relationship another try.

Finally, in 2006, Mo decided to leave Albert Square for a new life in Devon with her son, and it remains to be seen whether Billy will notice and tell Freddie that he is not his father.

