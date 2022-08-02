Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo reveals she attended Full House star Jodie Sweetin’s wedding

Full House star Jodie Sweetin married her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski last weekend, in the presence of a very special guest.

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of 40-year-old actress’ TV father Bob Saget, revealed on Sunday in a response to Sweetin’s Instagram post that she attended the wedding on Saturday at a private residence in Malibu.

Saget died suddenly on January 9 at the age of 65 of head trauma, just days before Sweetin announced her engagement to Wasliewski, a clinical social worker with whom she had been in a relationship for the past five years.

“What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was by my side. I love you so much,” Rizzo said in response, featuring six red heart emojis.

Rizzo and Saget were married in 2018 until his sudden death in January after his body was found in an Orlando hotel room following a stand-up comedy performance.

Rizzo had kept in touch with several members of the Full House and Fuller House and spent her 43rd birthday in May with Saget’s daughter Lara, Full House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, his wife Caitlin McHugh and her boyfriend Amanda Kloots. .

Sweetin also confirmed to People before the wedding that several of her Full House co-stars would be there, along with Rizzo.

‘John will be there. Candace will be there, Andrea (Barber). I just got with Lori . spoken [Loughlin]. She can’t make it, and Dave [Coulier] and his wife can’t make it. Of course Bob won’t be there, but Kelly, his wife, will be there,” Sweetin said.

Sweetin added that she reminisced about Saget with her mother, leading up to the wedding.

“My mom and I were talking the other day and she said all this because we were talking about who was going to give the speech or whatever,” Sweetin said.

“She said, of all people, I just know that Bob would be one to care about us [a speech] … He gave a speech at my first wedding, my 13th birthday,’ Sweetin continued.

“I can think of all those great moments in life when he gave a speech. But [the cast] will be there,” she clarified.

“I just tried to keep it small for the original Full House cast who lived in the house, like the core. The Tanner family plus a Gibbler,” she said, referring to Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler in Full House and Fuller House.

She added that Wasilewski’s mother died eight years ago, adding: “At weddings and moments like this, you always think about the people you really wish you had, and Bob has been there through so many moments of my life. ‘

“It was Bob and John and Dave and the cast and my real parents, and that was like the family. So yes, he will definitely be missed, and I know he never missed an opportunity to stand up with a microphone,” she added.

