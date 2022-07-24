Bob Rafelson, the Oscar-nominated director of Five Easy Pieces, is dead at age 89

Bob Rafelson, the filmmaker who earned an Oscar nomination for his classic film Five Easy Pieces, has died aged 89.

The director died of natural causes at his home in Aspen, Colorado, according to… Deadline.

In addition to his many collaborations with actor Jack Nicholson – who earned his own Academy Award nomination for Five Easy Pieces – Rafelson was known for co-creating The Monkees and their TV show of the same name with his producing partner Bert Schneider.

Rafelson began his career in the 1950s as a story editor for television plays, and by the early 1960s he had moved on to producing.

By the middle of the decade, he met his future work partner Bert Schneider, and the two created BBS Productions, along with Schneider’s friend Stephen Blauner.

The company’s first TV show was The Monkees, and Rafelson would later claim that he came up with the idea of ​​a show about a rock band even before the release of A Hard Day’s Night, or even before The Beatles came into being.

The Beginning: Rafelson co-created The Monkees with his production partner Bert Schneider; seen in 1970

Get Serious: Rafelson directed the band’s cult film Head in 1968, which was co-written by Jack Nicholson, who had a brief cameo; The Monkees seen in Los Angeles in 1967

After failing to attract existing rock bands, he and Schneider created the group that would become known as The Monkees so that they would star in the series of the same name, which ran from 1966 to 1968.

In 1968, BBS produced the movie Head, starring The Monkees, and had a wacky, surreal style indebted to European art films.

The film was not well received by critics or audiences at the time — though it was later re-rated as a cult classic — but it cemented a working relationship with Rafelson’s friend Jack Nicholson, who co-wrote the film and made a brief fourth-wall-breaking appearance in the film.

Rafelson and BBS had their first major success with 1969’s Easy Rider, directed by Dennis Hopper and produced by Peter Fonda, both starring and a major supporting role from Nicholson.

Rafelson served as an uncredited advisor on the film and it became a major critical and commercial success.