Bob Mortimer discovers he is ‘at risk of 22 cancers’ due to his recent weight gain

Bob Mortimer has discovered that he is “at risk of 22 cancers” because of his recent weight gain, in scenes aired this week during the new series Gone Fishing.

The comedian, 63, stated that his “mission” is to reduce his waist size after he and fellow presenter Paul Whitehouse discovered that a waist size over 102cm is a major risk.

He previously had major heart surgery in 2015 when his heart was stopped for 32 minutes after discovering 95% of his arteries were blocked.

In scenes obtained by the mirror from Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, you can see the duo measuring their midriffs after reference to an investigation.

Bob explained: “We researched it because we were a little curious, but it was true that 22 cancers come to the table if as a guy your waist is more than 102 cm, and it’s less if you are Asian, 96 if you’ re Asian

When he discovered that he measures 104 cm, he declared, “I’m going to make it my mission to get below 102!”

The TV star and his sidekick Paul, who also suffers from heart disease, discuss the importance of staying healthy in the TV series that kicks off this week.

Last year, Bob revealed that he grew up on 16-sugar hot drinks and will only say “no more” on his deathbed, despite cutting his intake down to six teaspoons per cup.

The professional prankster postulated that he used sugar to “change” his mood after the death of his father, a cookie seller, when he was seven.

Bob also admitted during the lockdown that he feared the coronavirus pandemic would shorten his life by two years.

Confesses to ditching his healthy lifestyle in lockdown, the Would I Lie To You? star said, ‘I didn’t exercise, I ate so much and drank so much. Lockdown probably cost two years of my life.’

The media personality also revealed that his festive plans will follow, as he told Radio Times: “It’s going to be a normal Christmas — that’s drink, then eat, then drink, then eat.”

Following heart surgery in 2015, he was forced to cancel the first leg of his comedy tour with partner Vic Reeves in order to recover at the time.

Bob and Vic, 62, were set to begin their 25 Years Of Reeves And Mortimer: The Poignant Moments tour in Glasgow.

A spokesperson for Bob said at the time: ‘Bob would like to thank his consultant and all the nursing staff at the hospital for the good care.

“It will now take him several weeks to fully recover, so unfortunately the first leg of the UK tour is being cancelled.”

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Thursday, September 8 at 9pm, BBC2/iPlayer.