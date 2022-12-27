Bob Marley’s grandson dies: Jamaican-American reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley is found dead

Jamaican-American reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley has died at the age of 31.

The musician was found unconscious in a vehicle in the United States on Tuesday.

He is the grandson of the iconic reggae musician Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley.

Bob tragically died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36, but is considered one of the pioneers of reggae music. The late star had 11 children with seven different partners.

Marley spent her early years in Jamaica, where she attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School. He later moved to Florida.

There’s a new Bob Marley movie in the works. Lashana Lynch will play Bob Marley’s wife in a new biopic.

The No Time To Die star, who played MI6 agent Nomi in the James Bond film, is said to be set to take on the role of Rita Marley in the as-yet-untitled film for Paramount.

Sources told Deadline in August that there was a long search to find the right actress for the role and that movie bosses were keen to find someone with Jamaican ancestry. Although Lynch was born in London, her family is from Jamaica.

Rita and the Marley family are said to have given their blessing for Lynch to be in the film.

Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the legendary singer in the film, which will be directed by ‘King Richard’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Rita and her son Ziggy and Bob, and daughter Cedella Marley.

The late star had 11 children with seven different partners, and Ziggy, 51, previously admitted that his 76-year-old mother Rita, Bob’s widow, treated them all as her own.

He said, “Some people didn’t approve of Bob seeing other women while he was married to my mother, but I didn’t know much about it so it never bothered me.” I know my mom didn’t like it, but she wasn’t the vindictive or jealous type.

‘As far as she’s concerned, Damian [whose mother is Cindy Breakspeare, a former Miss World] he was Bob’s son and all of Bob’s sons were his sons too.’

Good Dad: While Bob was known as the King of Cold, Ziggy previously admitted that his dad could be a tough dad because he was aware of the “danger” of life in Jamaica. Seen in 1975

While Bob was known as the king of cold, Ziggy previously admitted that his father could be a tough parent because he was aware of the “danger” of life in Jamaica.

He said: ‘Growing up in Jamaica in the 1970s could be dangerous. There were weapons everywhere. But when he was a kid, danger felt exciting. Every day was an adventure. He did not understand the gravity of the situation.

‘There were times when my father told me not to play in the street because he wanted to keep me safe. If he disobeyed him, he would beat me up.

“People think Bob was laid-back about everything, but he was tough when it came to discipline.

‘That’s a traditional kind of Caribbean upbringing, old school. Children grow up very differently today.