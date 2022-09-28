Bob Katter issues apology to Parliament security guard but senators were confused

Veteran independent Queensland MP Bob Katter has apologized for an incident involving a security guard at the parliament building.

Mr. Katter told AAP he was rushing into the room for a major vote on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

“I had my foot in the door, and these are really pedantic people trying to stop us from exercising our democratic right,” he said.

Independent MP Bob Katter (center, standing) apologized to a Parliament guard in a statement on Wednesday

“I rushed into the room to participate in an important vote, a vote to try to prevent rich people from earning extra tax breaks while ordinary Australians are struggling.”

At the end of Question Time in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Chairman Milton Dick invited Mr Katter to make a formal statement.

“I must apologize to the House for my actions yesterday in attempting to enter the room after the door was locked,” Mr Katter told parliament.

“I also apologize to the guard who closed the doors and acknowledge that he did his job as directed by the Speaker.”

After that statement, a MP was heard saying: ‘What was that about?’

More details about the incident are being sought.