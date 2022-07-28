Bob Katter claims Christianity is under attack in Australia over Manly Sea Eagles jersey fiasco

Bob Katter has claimed that Christianity is under attack in Australia and compared male players boycotting an NRL match over rainbow jerseys to Jews in Nazi Germany.

The maverick Independent MP delivered an extraordinary spray to Parliament House hours before the Sea Eagles game against the Sydney Roosters.

Manly will play without seven of his top Pacific Islander stars who refused to wear the LGBTQI pride uniforms on “religious grounds.”

Mr Katter took a Bible to his press conference in Parliament’s Mural Hall and held it up to say he was about to make the most important statement of his life.

“If you believe in this book, you will be persecuted, they will come for you. So get up,’ he said.

“I’m sorry, people like me in our cowardice didn’t get up sooner, but now we have to.”

The North Queensland hero shared his family’s history of playing rugby league, including one that was killed on the pitch, and challenged those responsible for the jersey fiasco to compare their records with his.

He told how followers of the Bible, from ancient Egypt to the Holocaust, were oppressed because of their faith – and this was just one example.

“Six million people were sent to the gas chambers in Germany because they believed in this book. It started off quite unthreatening “oh we just want you to tell us if you believe in the bible and if you’re a jew,” he said.

“This ongoing persecution is still very much alive today. Just look what happened to these seven guys from Manly.

“They have been persecuted for no reason other than their moral convictions and whether you agree with their convictions or not does not matter.

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday

“The conviction of these seven men is heroic and every decent member of society should admire them.

“Whether you agree with them or not, they’ve made a great personal sacrifice for what they believe in and that’s really admirable.

“This is what the people of self-righteous arrogance have done to them: their jobs have been taken from them, their families’ security has been taken from them, their income has been taken from them, they have endangered the house in which they live, their future, their ambitions – all in jeopardy. What a brutality.’

Mr Katter said that not only should the players not have worn the rainbow jersey if they didn’t want to, the uniforms should never have been made.

“The great game where one of my family lost his life prostituting and using it to promote your beliefs … that’s the opposite of what rugby league is,” he said.

“It’s a brotherhood, you stay with your friends, it’s a manly game – a bit of irony there. How did the Manly club love their fellow players?

Where is the captain’s dedication to his team? Does he take care of them or does he sell them and throw them in the scrap heap?

“I couldn’t be more shocked and I’ve never seen anything that comes close in the game. They should never have used our game to promote [their] personal opinions.’

Returning to his Holocaust equation, Mr Katter said the persecution of the Jews started small, before moving on to using Aboriginal people in his area.

This should send a shiver down the spine of every Australian: these players are locked up in their homes, they’re locked up because they “could get hurt,” he said.

“Apparently they are doing this to protect the players, but you know what they said to the First Australians when they took them in chains and sent them to Palm Island? They said, “We’re doing this to protect you.”

Mr Katter explained that this was personal as he is “dark and from Cloncurry” and identifies as a member of the local Aboriginal tribe.