Bob Hawke drinking feat stopped by cop at Gabba Test match when fan has drink slapped from his hand

A cop has been labeled the ‘nice police’ after he threw a drink out of the hand of an Australian fan at the cricket attempting to emulate former Prime Minister Bob Hawke’s beer drinking.

In a video shared on the Instagram page stricttheculture, a female police officer is seen stopping a fan from performing the iconic stunt by knocking the drink out of his hand as he raises the can to his lips.

The vision shows a man dressed in a lobster shirt handing over a can of Somersby Apple cider which he raises to the cheering crowd around him.

The cheers soon turn to boos, however, when the man begins to row the potion, a female cop throws it away, with the drink splashing all over the place.

She then drags the man out of the crowd and away as security helps the officer escort him out of the ground.

Former Prime Minister Bob Hawke, who gave up drinking in 1983 to take the country’s top job, but took it up again after retiring, drank beer at the Sydney Cricket Ground during cricket test matches, cheered on by the crowd.

In 2014, he downed a beer as a roaring crowd of people dressed as legendary commentator Richie Benaud cheered him on during day two of a test match at the SCG.

The iconic act was infamous for former Prime Minister Bob Hawke stealing the show over beer on numerous occasions (pictured is Bob Hawke iconicly drinking a beer at the SCG in 2014 in front of a crowd of people dressed as legendary commentator Richie Benaud)

During the Australia v India Test match at the SCG in 2012, he performed the stunt after a fan shouted ‘One for the country, Robert’ before handing the drink to the ex-premier.

The Australian icon famously held a world record for throwing away a meter of beer in just 11 seconds in the 1950s.

The video of the fan getting the drink knocked out of his hand was filmed last week at the Gabba in Brisbane, where Australia recorded a dominant test match victory over South Africa within two days.

Social media users were outraged by the police officer’s actions to stop the man’s scull attempt, but also took aim at the rambunctious fan’s favorite drink.

“Typical over the top copper dude was just having a good day,” one person commented.

“Literally the lol police,” wrote a second.

“That’s what you get for drinking a cider,” said another.

“I get that the cider is in the making, but that’s definitely an exaggeration,” a fourth commented.