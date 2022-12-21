Bob Dylan confesses a love for British soap operas after ‘binge-watching’ Coronation Street

<!–

During over sixty years of touring Britain, he has hung out with The Beatles, partied in some of London’s hippest clubs and inspired a whole generation of singer-songwriters with acoustic guitars.

But at age 81, Bob Dylan admits he’s drawn to an unexpected and rather unlikely aspect of British culture, albeit one no less timeless than his plaintive songs of social unrest.

Talking to the Wall Street Journalfolk hero Dylan confesses a love for British soap operas – with the Manchester-based ITV flagship Coronation Street one of his favourites.

“I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home,” he explained. “I’m not a fan of packaged programs or news shows.

“I never look at anything that stinks or is bad. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog a**.’

Dylan also admits to “binge-watching” Coronation Street – one of the few shows with a history longer than his illustrious career – along with episodes of the domestic British detective series Father Brown and the American mystery show The Twilight Zone.

However, the musician remains less enthusiastic about what he sees as the homogeneous state of contemporary music, while taking a skeptical view of streaming platforms.

Huge fan: Dylan is familiar with iconic Corrie characters Ken Barlow (L) and Rita Tanner (R), having recently watched the long-running Manchester soap opera

There it is: the cobblestones of Coronation Street have been a fixture on British TV screens since 1960

“Who’s going to write standards today?” he asked. ‘A rap artist? A hip-hop or rock star? A raver, a sampling expert, a pop singer?

That’s music for the establishment. It’s easy listening. It’s just a parody of real life, going through the motions, putting on an act.

‘A standard is of a different level. It’s a role model for other songs, one in a thousand.’

Old days: During over sixty years of touring Britain, Dylan has hung out with The Beatles, partied in some of London’s hippest clubs and inspired a whole generation of acoustic guitar-wielding singer-songwriters (pictured performing on the BBC in 1965 )

Legend: Ken Barlow, played by William Roache, and Martha Fraser, played by Stephanie Beacham, in Coronation Street

He added: ‘Everything is too easy. Just a stroke of the ring finger, middle finger, a little click, that’s all it takes.

“We tossed the coin right into the slot. We’re pill poppers, cube heads and day trippers, hanging in, hanging out, devouring blue devils, black mollies, anything we can get our hands on.

“Not to mention the nasal candies and ganga grass. It’s all too easy, too democratic. You need a solar X-ray detector to find someone’s heart, see if they still have one.”