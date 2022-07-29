Bob Dylan accuser drops sexual abuse case over claims she had destroyed evidence

A lawsuit in which Bob Dylan was accused of sexual abuse in New York 57 years ago has been dropped.

The woman who accused Dylan said he sexually assaulted her as a child in April and May 1965 at the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan, amid claims by the singer’s legal team that she destroyed evidence in the case, calling it “irreparable.” impacted viability of the case.

The woman said in legal documents reviewed by: Billboard that she was “emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged” after a six-week frame in 1965 in which she said Dylan had insulted her.

Dylan’s legal team said the lawsuit was a “brutal shakedown masquerading as a lawsuit” and that the lawsuit was “false, malicious, reckless and defamatory.”

At a hearing on Thursday, Dylan’s accuser, who was identified as JC, requested that the court dismiss the case “with prejudice,” the court documents said.

Dylan’s attorney Orin Snyder of the Gibson Dunn firm said in a statement to the outlet that “this case is over” and “it is outrageous that it was ever brought.

“We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this lawyer-driven sham and the case has been dismissed with prejudice.”

In the lawsuit, JC said Dylan “exploited” his place as a celebrity and “sexually abused her” with drugs and alcohol.

The case was filed before the end of a year-long window in New York state that allowed people to sue past abusers.

A number of historians have pointed to issues with the abuse story against Dylan, noting that he has not been to New York City in the time frame the allegations pointed to.

Dylan’s accuser’s legal team was warned of possible sanctions by Judge Katherine Polk Failla on July 15, after they failed to meet the deadline for submitting emails and text messages considered as evidence in the case.

According to Law360, the judge told JC’s legal team of Daniel W. Isaacs and Peter J. Gleason, “Produce these materials out of love for God. You understand the consequences if you don’t.’

JC’s attorneys then told the judge that they had been “discharged by the plaintiff as her attorneys,” which Dylan’s attorneys said was “intended to circumvent court-ordered document production obligations and the threat of sanctions.”

On Wednesday, Dylan’s attorneys told the judge in a letter that JC had failed to submit “dozens of critical emails that we know exist” to the court, suggesting the evidence had been deliberately destroyed, requesting “case terminating sanctions and monetary sanctions’. about the alleged infringements.