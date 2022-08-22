Boat explodes at Florida marina, as four people are hurt with one woman rushed to hospital

<!–

Surveillance video shows the moment a boat exploded and caught fire at a Florida marina on Sunday.

The footage, shared by the Daytona Beach Fire Department, shows the boat at Halifax Harbor Marina in Daytona Beach with several people on board and one person standing on the dock.

Suddenly, the rear half of the boat explodes, sending debris flying. The fire brigade extinguished the fire and the boat, called Jumper, sank.

According to the fire service, the explosion happened shortly after refueling and starting the engine. The boat’s owner later told officials that the ship’s blowers were turned on, helping to clear any gasoline fumes in the engine room.

These fumes caught fire as soon as the boat was started, causing the explosion. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation as the official cause of the incident has not yet been released.

Four people were injured, one of whom was airlifted to an Orlando hospital. The injured victim is believed to be a woman in her fifties with severe burns.

Local skipper Vincent Kraus was leaving the marina around 1 p.m. on Sunday when he witnessed the explosion of the boat.

“We were on our way to help them make sure everything was okay, but it was saved there before,” he said. WKMG.

The boat was lifted from the marina, although 85 percent of it sank after the fire.

“I could see the bow tail and part of the back,” Laurie Brennan, who witnessed the incident from the marina, also told the local news station. “It was a very large ship.”

“It’s sad to see more than anything,” said Ilene Jones, another boater. “Someone’s definitely had a bad day.”

The Daytona Beach Fire Department told DailyMail.com that 85 percent of the boat was submerged after the fire, before it was towed away

One of the most common causes for boats to explode is improper ventilation while refueling or failure of the fan system before the engine is restarted, according to the Kansas-based law firm Presley & Presleywhich specializes in catastrophic injuries and wrongful deaths.

It is considered critical to start ventilation before powering up powerboats, as fuel vapors often reside in the engine compartment.

Ventilation brings fresh air and removes fumes from the bilge of a boat, otherwise static electricity can start a fire and cause the boat to explode.

It is estimated that 250 boat explosions occur in the United States each year Doan . law firm.

A spokesman for the Daytona Beach Fire Department told DailyMail.com that boats that catch fire occur in the area on average once a year and “just get away” when one occurs.

TMX contributed to this story.