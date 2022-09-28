Boat captain charged additional charges over death of Brazilian diver Bruno Borges Martins

James ‘Jimmy’ Blake Blee, 62, was arrested in prison this week and charged with the manslaughter of Bruno Borges Martins, who went unresponsive in Newcastle harbor on 9 May.

A superyacht businessman has been charged with the death of a Brazilian diver who drowned while allegedly trying to extract $20 million worth of cocaine from the bottom of a cargo ship.

James ‘Jimmy’ Blake Blee, 62, was arrested in prison this week and charged with the manslaughter of Bruno Borges Martins, who went unresponsive in Newcastle harbor on 9 May.

Police believe that approximately 54kg of cocaine was found in the water near Mr Martins’ body.

Investigators suspect he died while trying to extract a much larger amount of cocaine from the ship or the ocean floor.

Blee was arrested Tuesday in Grafton Prison and charged with manslaughter, two counts of human smuggling and knowingly handling the proceeds of crime.

Police will charge the man with illegal activities that led to Mr Martins’ death.

It is further alleged that Blee illegally smuggled Mr Martins and an associate from Indonesia to Australia.

Blee was already in custody after being charged in May over his alleged role in the incident and remains in court

The investigation into Strike Force Groove continues.

Blee will appear in Court at Downing Center in Sydney on October 5.

Martins, 31, was a super fit adrenaline junkie who had traveled the globe before being found dead in the frigid murky waters of Newcastle Port, surrounded by bricks of cocaine wrapped in yellow plastic.

He grew up the son of a fisherman in a small coastal town before moving to the city of Santos, the largest port in Latin America, where he found work as a diver performing underwater repairs on ships.

Martins had worked all over Brazil after leaving his São Mateus family home in Espirito Santo in the southeast of the country.

He worked briefly in the United States before settling in Santos to work on the ships.

He loved surfing and rappelling – even running his own rappelling company when he wasn’t diving.