Boat at sea with Rohingya refugees, which has been adrift for weeks, reaches Indonesian Aceh

Aceh [Indonesia]Dec. 27 (ANI): A boat carrying Rohingya refugees that had been drifting at sea for a month has finally landed in Indonesian Aceh, VOA news reported Monday, citing the two rights groups that have been tracking the ship.

The boat that reached Aceh, Indonesia, on Monday afternoon had more than 180 ethnic Rohingya men, women and children on board. More than a dozen are reportedly dead.

In addition, a boat carrying 57 Rohingya men arrived in Aceh province, on the northern tip of Sumatra in the far west of the Indonesian archipelago, on Sunday. Notably, more than one million Rohingya people have sought refuge in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution in neighboring Myanmar.

According to human rights groups, 20 passengers may have died during the journey so far. As on Monday, they could not confirm the death toll.

Some of the rescued passengers appear tired and emaciated in the videos obtained by VOA News. Last week, a Rohingya activist in the refugee camps told VOA that the captain of the boat called him and said they were “starving”. governments to “coordinate immediate and urgent search and rescue for this boat and ensure the safe disembarkation of those on board before more lives are lost”.

“As many around the world prepare for the holidays and ring in the New Year, boats carrying desperate Rohingya men, women and young children are setting off on dangerous voyages in unseaworthy vessels,” said the UN Special Rapporteur for Myanmar.

In his plea to all regional governments for “a more humane regional response” to those fleeing the junta’s brutal violence, including the Rohingya, Andrews called for “an absolute moratorium on any deportations or pushbacks to Myanmar” , as well as harmonized marine search and rescue.

This is just the latest in a series of perilous journeys, the UN expert said.

Two weeks ago, a Vietnamese oil company ship bound for Myanmar rescued a sinking boat carrying 154 Rohingya refugees, UN News reported.

“Being close to Myanmar waters, they reportedly handed over the group to Myanmar authorities,” he said. (ANI)