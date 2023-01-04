Board issues application request for 3 new casinos

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The New York Gaming Facility Board has released the criteria it intends to use to determine how it will award up to three casino licenses. The board released an application form Tuesday, at the same time setting the license fee for each new location at $500 million.

The casino licenses became available after being included in the 2022 state budget. They are the remaining licenses from a 2013 constitutional amendment that allowed the state to offer seven licenses.

After the amendment passed, the state approved four casinos in the state. The remaining licenses are expected to go to downstate developments.

Applicants are scored based on their potential economic activity, impact on surrounding communities, workforce and responsible gaming plans, and commitment to diversity. The economic impact factor will have the highest priority and make up 70% of an applicant’s score.

There is no formal deadline for submitting applications yet. Instead, the board set a February 3 deadline for questions from interested parties. There would then be a second round of questions and the formal submission deadline for applications would be 30 days after the board releases the answers to the second round of questions.

While the board will recommend which projects should be licensed, this is not the only step in the process. Applicants must receive two-thirds support from a local board, which includes appointees from Governor Kathy Hochul, local officials and state legislators. Projects must also obtain local zoning regulations.

The board welcomes input from the public and will consider any public comments received during the process. The application form is available on the board’s website.