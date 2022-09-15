Bo Svensson admits he’s ‘flattered’ by Brighton links – but he insists there has been ‘no contact’

However, he insists there has been ‘no contact’ between him and the club

Mainz manager Bo Svensson has admitted he has been ‘flattered’ by ties to the Brighton job, but insists there has been ‘no contact’ about replacing Graham Potter.

Svensson has been shortlisted by the Premier League club after leading Mainz to eighth place in the Bundesliga last season.

This season has also started well for Mainz. They are currently sixth in the Bundesliga, having won three of their first six league games.

However, Svensson insists there has been no contact between him and the Seagulls and downplayed the chances of him moving to England.

“There has been no contact between me and Brighton,” he told the Danish newspaper BT.

“I probably don’t need to respond to that either. It’s the media who wrote something without sources, and I just got the story sent to me.’

Despite suggesting that there has been no contact between him and the club, he admitted that ties to the Premier League club were ‘flattering’.

The 43-year-old said: ‘It’s flattering, if that’s true. Otherwise I don’t have much to deal with right now – for me it’s not concrete at the moment.

“But if there’s any truth to it, I’m flattered by it without saying too much about it.

‘Everything is relative. What is the time ahead of us? I have a contract until the end of next season and that’s what I’m dealing with now.

“I signed that contract with the intention of fulfilling it, and I can now agree with that.”

Svensson’s contract with Mainz expires in 2024, but when asked what he would do if he was offered the job at Amex Stadium, he said: “We can continue the hypotheses indefinitely. I don’t have much reason to comment on it.’

Brighton’s hopes of appointing the manager could prove tricky, as German chief Christian Heidel has already insisted that Svensson will not leave the club.