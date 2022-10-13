Bo Horvat’s agent comments on contract extension talks with Canucks

During the past season, the most talked about contract status in Vancouver was that of JT Miller. The 2022-23 season would be the last he would be under contract with the team, and there was a lot of trading speculation given Miller’s age (29) and the Canucks’ obscure path.

But then, surprisingly, Miller was extended into the off-season and signed a seven-year deal with an $8 million AAV going into the 2023-24 season. We will no longer wonder about his future with the team.

That focus has now shifted to the captain. Bo HorvatThe 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in July if he has not signed before then. While there has been optimism all summer that an extension would be made, the Canucks are now one game into their season and Horvat remains without a deal.

“I think both sides have tried, but disagreements arise,” Horvat’s agent, Pat Morris, told the radio program on Thursday. Donnie and Dhalic. “I always see that the best match is always the one they don’t like and the one we don’t like. That creates an agreement. But we haven’t found that level yet.

“Some of these things take time,” Morris continued. “It’s not every player who gets extra time. If there’s a disagreement, it doesn’t happen. If there is no meeting of the minds or a consensus, you can’t get anything done. You are always hopeful when you start. Vancouver always told me that they really like Bo Horvat and that they have him under contract for this year, but unfortunately not after that.”

Should Horvat hit the open market, he could join an interesting collection of centers all of which have contracts expiring in July. Dylan Larkin of Detroit and Ryan O’Reilly of the Blues are two of the bigger potential names, so Horvat would become a worthy target for teams in the all-important pivot position.

What might an AAV look like on an extension for Horvat? A similar player is Sean Couturier, who made another comeback with the Philadelphia Flyers in August 2021 with a cap hit of $7.75 million.

Horvat currently earns $5.5 million against the cap.

Morris was asked if the start of the season was a closing point in the negotiations, possibly to reopen after the end of the year in Vancouver, but the agent did not specify where the talks would continue.

“I’m not going to get into whether we’re going to talk about Bo,” Morris said. “It’s not up to me at the moment. That is a private matter between Bo and me.”

But Morris did say Horvat enjoys playing in Vancouver and captaining the Canucks, so the road to a deal is there.

“I think when he came back to Vancouver for training camp, he expressed to the Vancouver media that he is the captain of Vancouver, he enjoys it, he likes the routes of the team and certainly the city. He is very involved in the community. Each time you choose to talk about an extension, you are expressing how you feel about the location you are in. So he instructed me to start the discussion and negotiations with Vancouver, so it’s clear he was in a position to want to stay for a long term and end his career if he had it under control.”

