BMX ace Shanaze Reade opens up on drinking, depression and returning to the Olympic village

It is remembered as the sporty summer of love. But for one of London’s 2012 poster girls, the home games also brought hatred.

“I had posts on Facebook saying, ‘You’re a waste of taxpayers’ money, you should be shot,'” Shanaze Reade reveals to Sportsmail 10 years later.

“It was cruel, but I was ashamed. I didn’t want to go to my hometown because everyone knew who I was. I felt like I was disappointing a lot of people, including my friends and family.’

Reade’s crime? Finishing sixth in a BMX race. At the previous Olympics, in Beijing, she was the world champion and favorite to win gold. But the Crewe rider, then 19, crashed into the final corner while trying to overtake the leader and finished last.

Between Beijing and London and unbeknownst to the public, Reade suffered from depression and developed a phobia of the starting ramp. Yet she was still seen as one of Team GB’s best hopes for a gold medal at the 2012 Games, which she hoped would be the pinnacle of her career.

Reade made it to the final, but while she was proud to have made it this far, given her struggles, she knew a sixth-place finish was not going to end up with the public.

“I tried to look positively at it, but I didn’t deliver the goods,” admits Reade, who in 2005 was one of seven young athletes selected by Sportsmail to follow in the run-up to 2012.

“I wish I could have finalized the deal in front of the general public.” That was her disappointment, Reade even avoided Team GB’s victory parade after the Games, when more than a million people lined the streets of London.

“I stayed at home because I just didn’t feel worthy,” says the 33-year-old. “I felt like I wasn’t contributing to Team GB’s success, so why did I deserve to get all these different rewards?

“My heart had been torn apart twice in four years and I was a bit over it and hated others. I just didn’t want to be a part of it.”

Reade had reached an all-time low, but had yet to fall further. The low came when she retired from cycling in 2017 after failing to qualify for Rio 2016 on the track.

“I had no goal, no direction,” she says. “All I knew was that I could ride a damn BMX fast and that was all I could offer society. ‘At first I thought, ‘What do I like to do? I like to go out with my friends”, so I drank for fun.

“Then my friends stopped going out with me because I got drunk. I felt like it was just me and a bottle in the end. I could drink a liter bottle of vodka a day.’

Left alone with a bottle and her thoughts, Reade saw no way out. “I went into a chasm — a dark, dark place,” she explains. “I felt like the lights were slowly going out. My shine had just gone dull.

“I had an episode where I wanted to kill myself. You become such a prisoner in your own head. It’s a scary place to be. You want out and the only way out is to turn off the lights, or that’s what you think. Luckily I didn’t do anything.’

Reade was saved from herself by her then-girlfriend, who tricked her into attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

“We ended up in a parking lot at a church in Wilmslow and I said, ‘What the hell are we doing in this parking lot?’, Reade recalls.

She said, ‘It’s not what I do, it’s what you do. If you don’t go in and get help, our relationship is over.”

“I went in and there was an arts and crafts class and then an AA meeting. Everyone looked really nice, so I thought I should be in the craft room. I thought “this will do me”. ‘

Then they said, “Welcome to the beginnings of Alcoholics Anonymous” and I said, “S***”, I was the only one who looked sick. After a few months of going, the penny started to drop. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.’

Reade has not touched a drop of alcohol since November 7, 2017. It’s a date so symbolic that she even has it on her arm. “It’s my main tattoo,” she admits.

“On that day I was reborn. I used to live but mainly existed. Now I breathe life. “I’ll be a recovering alcoholic for the rest of my life, but mentally I’m in a great place.”

This was evident in the joy Reade radiated when he commented for the BBC on the BMX races at last summer’s Olympics. But perhaps the most significant sign of how far she’s come is the location of her London flat.

“I now live in the Olympic Park,” adds Reade, who moved into one of the converted Athletes’ Village apartments in Stratford last year. ‘The old GB house is the block across from me. When I look out of my living room, the first thing I see is the Velodrome and the BMX ramp next to it. It’s crazy.

“Sometimes I open my window and I feel like I can still hear that roar in front of Mo Farah in the Olympic Stadium.

“I am proud to be a British athlete who competed in the Olympics at home. And I’m proud because I’m in the block of flats and I see the legacy of London 2012 with people using the facilities.”

It may be 10 years too late, but Reade is finally feeling a bit of that love for London 2012.