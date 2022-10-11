BMW uses QR codes and your phone to control casual games on its big in-car screen

BMW is the latest automaker trying to enable gaming on vehicle infotainment screens while you’re charging or otherwise waiting in your car. Company plans to add AirConsolea party game service that normally runs on devices such as Android TV or PC, in cars equipped with the curved infotainment screen at the heart of the iDrive 8 system.

AirConsole delivers games over the internet, with control via smartphones instead of dedicated controllers. The library of over 180 games available on the PC version are not exactly heavy hitters, such as GoKart Go Air, Mega Monster Partyand Let’s cook togetherthat seem strongly inspired by Diddy Kong Racing, Mario Partyand cooking mom, respectively. Absent are recognizable games, including games that also use smartphones, such as jack box spell.

Mega Monster Party for AirConsole. Image: N-Dream AG

BMW doesn’t quite have the same power for gaming computers. In an email to The edge, publicist Bilal Mahmood said AirConsole would arrive first in the new BMW 7 Series, as it is the only current vehicle from the automaker that can handle the games. This seems to indicate that some current vehicles with the new curved screen, such as the iX XDrive 50, won’t get the games via a wireless update, but don’t rule out the possibility of a hardware retrofit. New cars that BMW ships next year with the latest hardware will get AirConsole, Mahmood said.