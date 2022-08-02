BMW urges 83 customers to stop driving its iX M60 and i4 EVs because batteries can catch fire 

BMW is recalling a total of 83 iX M60 and i4s electric vehicles due to irregularities in Samsung-made batteries that could catch fire. Owners have been asked to stop driving the cars and park them outside.

The iX M60 starts at 105,100 and the i4 just shy of $53,000, and the recalls were manufactured with a high-voltage battery that “may have internal damage.”

The issue affects BMW iX SAV models built from 2022 to 2023 and i4 M50 vehicles manufactured between November 22, 2021 and July 30, 2022, according to a letter BMW sent from North America to National Highway Traffic. Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Vehicles were sold at several dealerships: Autogermana BMW, Puerto Rico; BMW Fairfax, Virginia; Checkered Flag BMW in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Pacific BMW in Glendale, California; and Fields BMW in Orlando, Florida.

The problem was first brought to light with a US-based BMW i4 eDrive40 in April, prompting BMW to look into Samsung SDI and find irregularities in the way some battery cells were manufactured. The ride reports.

Samsung has long been plagued by battery failures of its own — most notably the 2017 Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, which resulted in 2.5 million devices being recalled because the faulty batteries also caught fire.

BMW plans to replace all affected battery cells for free, but owners will have to wait until the automaker has new batteries to replace.

However, the carmarker failed to acknowledge that a fire of a new i3 eDrive35L occurred on July 27 in Zhengzhou city in central China’s Henan province – the North American recall was announced on July 28.

The recall also came a day after one of BMW’s electric vehicles caught fire on a highway in China. The blue sedan was parked in the middle of the right-hand lane with flames shooting beneath it.

According to CNEVPOST, the BMW i3 was being tested by a dealer when it caught fire halfway through the journey. The automaker released this EV on March 30 in a bid to compete with Tesla, which owns the electric car space in China.

A dealer was speaking to a potential buyer for a ride when the vehicle caught fire while driving. The driver stopped dead in their tracks on a busy highway and the couple quickly got out.

The model starts at $52,870 and was launched in China specifically to target the market where the Tesla Model 3 is located — BMW said Tesla’s electric vehicle dominance is over during an April statement.

Speaking to US journalists at a press event, BMW Group sales chief Pieter Nota said the company will focus “on a very strong and rapid advance of electric vehicles,” according to Automotive News.

‘Tesla had a unique selling point for quite some time. That’s over.’

The new iX M60 and i4s vehicles were poised to become BMW’s weapon to destroy Tesla, but the recall could pose problems for the German automaker.

However, Tesla does not have a clean record either, with no fewer than 300 fires confirmed by the company founded by Elon Musk.

The fires started when the car was in motion, parked and charging.