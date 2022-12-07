BMW and Toyota drivers brawl in Albany Creek shopping centre car park in Brisbane, Queensland

<!–

A bizarre parking lot fight broke out between two middle-aged men after a BMW driver stopped an SUV from reversing out of a parking space.

The drivers were in the busy parking lot of a suburban shopping center in Albany Creek, north Brisbane, when tempers suddenly flared.

The dispute erupted into violence as the pair traded blows and struggled on the track, before helping each other moments later and returning to their cars.

Dashcam video from a third vehicle captured the moment the driver of a late-model Toyota Landcruiser tried to leave his parking space, but was blocked by the BMW.

The BMW driver pins the Toyota driver to the ground and appears to berate him for several seconds, pointing angrily at him in the face.

But then he helps him up and retrieves the other driver’s sunglasses that had fallen off during the fight and returns them to him.

The BMW driver then walks back to his car while the stunned Toyota driver seems to make a mental note of the BMW driver’s registration plate, as the traffic finally begins to move.

Queensland Police said they had not been informed about the road rage incident.