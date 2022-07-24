BMW driver who crushed NYC firefighter’s leg is doctor, with lengthy history of speeding

A kidney doctor with horrendous driving has been exposed as the driver of a BMW SUV that crushed a New York firefighter during a rescue.

dr. Neal Mittman, 69, who works out of a private clinic in Park Slope, Brooklyn, was named as the driver of the 2.6-ton X5 SUV that injured firefighter Ryan Warnock last Sunday.

Mittman, a married father of two from Manhattan, is said to have accidentally stepped on the gas while Warnock tried to pull him out of the BMW while on top of a Volvo after hitting the car in Midtown.

The driver of the Volvo, Matthew Wahn, was in the car at the time and says he is stunned at how the bizarre crash could have happened. It remains under investigation.

Stomach-churning footage showed the black 4X4 flipped on its side, clutching Warnock underneath. Miraculously, the firefighter only suffered a shattered femur after Mittman’s blunder.

But there seems to be little coincidence about the medic’s terrible record at the wheel, first revealed by the New York Post

Mittman has been caught speeding eight times in school zones in both Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Camera violations are citations issued to the license plate rather than the driver. This is because the car was captured on camera, only the plate had snapped.

In January, he was ticketed for running a red light on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway. Mittman’s chic BMW is also inspected at bus lanes and bus stops.

His fines were as high as $115.

dr. Neal Mittman, left, and his son, Zachary, right, pictured in the aftermath of the crash, no other injuries were reported as a result of the incident

dr. Neal Mittman was also caught speeding eight times in school zones in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, where the doctor lives

The Post reports that the cause of the crash that shattered the firefighter’s leg is still under investigation by the NYPD.

No further theories have been shared as to what exactly happened.

Detectives study video footage leading up to the collision.

Firefighter Warnock has since been released from hospital.

According to an online profile, Mittman is affiliated with New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Wyckoff Medical Center.

He received his medical degree from New York Medical College and has been practicing for over 20 years.

Firefighter Ryan Warnock suffered a fractured thigh as a result of the crash, and is pictured speaking after being injured

Volvo’s driver, Matthew Wahn, described the crash, saying: ‘It’s absolutely crazy because there was no one behind us at the time’

In a 2008 Brooklyn Paper function, Mittman gave his tips on healthy kidneys, including quitting smoking, “it’s bad for everyone,” the doctor said, drinking plenty of water and exercising.

He added, “Common sense prevention at any age will keep your kidneys healthy for a lifetime.”

While Mittman appeared with Grammy-award-winning gospel singer Maurette Brown-Clark at a kidney failure awareness event in 2014, the Amsterdam News at the time.

The paper called Mittman “one of America’s best doctors in his field.”

Video of the July 17 incident shows the firefighter trying to stabilize the car on top, a black BMW, the driver of one of the cars stepped on the gas and caused it to fall, holding firefighter Ryan Warnock downstairs.

Video of the July 17 incident shows the firefighter trying to stabilize the car on top, a black BMW, the driver of one of the cars stepped on the gas and caused it to fall, holding firefighter Ryan Warnock downstairs

The driver of the car underneath the BMW, Matthew Wahn, told DailyMail.com: “My wife and I were stopped at the light and suddenly we felt this impact and saw a car hit the side of our vehicle.

In a statement, FDNY Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said: “As members of Rescue 1 attempted to secure and stabilize the car on top and extract the occupants, the driver of one of the vehicles stepped on the gas and caused a car fell and got stuck. fireman Ryan Warnock downstairs.”

The driver of the car underneath the BMW, Matthew Wahn, told DailyMail.com: “My wife and I were at the traffic light and suddenly we felt this impact and saw a car hit the side of our vehicle. ‘

In a separate interview with the New York Post, Wahn said the driver of the BMW was still in the car when Warnock’s leg was crushed.

Wahn went on to say: CBS New York: ‘It’s really crazy, because there was no one behind us then. We were the only two cars between the two lights.’

Meanwhile, a witness, Ben Arias, said: ABC New York: “While one of the firefighters pulled one of the passengers out, one of the passengers barely got out until the car just tipped over on the firefighter’s leg.”

Arias told CBS New York that while Warnock was being helped out of the car, he kept trying to save the people inside.

He said: ‘You could see when they took him out, he was definitely in pain, he was just grabbing his leg, he was hurting, but everyone was clapping him, cheering him on when he was on his way to the ambulance because he was a real hero . That’s a real New York hero there.”

Warnock was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition. He was treated for a broken femur, reports NBC New York.

There were no other injuries as a result of the crash.

Acting Commissioner Kavanagh added in her statement: “Every day members of our great department risk their lives to protect the people of our great city. We are grateful for the prompt response from our members, whose prompt responses helped to quickly remove Firefighter Warnock and ensure he received the medical attention he needed.”

A few days before his leg was crushed, Warnock was one of the heroes who rescued a group of Colombian tourists after their boat capsized on the Hudson River. There were 13 people on board the boat when the incident happened.

A seven-year-old boy, Julian Vasquez, and a 47-year-old woman, Lindelia Vasquez, drowned in the accident.

Warnock later told media that he had pulled the seven-year-old from under the boat. He said, ‘The person I found, the little one I found, was wearing a life jacket. Obviously every time it’s a kid it might change your emotional state, but you just have a job to do and you do it.”

Officials believe it is likely that the boat was overloaded causing it to capsize.

Warnock is a third-generation firefighter.