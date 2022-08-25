Blur ‘are preparing to make their music comeback with Wembley gig’

<!–

Blur is gearing up to make their music comeback with a huge performance at Wembley, it has been reported.

The English rock band is reportedly in the process of reforming ahead of the 30th anniversary of the release of their famous album Parklife in 1994.

Blur was formed in London in 1988 and the group consists of vocalist Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree.

The band has been rumored to have been “privately the brains behind their return” for nearly a year.

A source told The sun: “Britpop fans will want to shout this from the rooftops – Blur is back. The guys have been talking about it for a while and now it’s becoming reality.

Their plans are being closely watched, but there is a concert at Wembley that has been penciled in to coincide with the 30th anniversary of their second album Park Life.

“It’s all incredibly exciting and the band is all on board and clearing their schedules to get going again.”

Blur has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Blur announced that they were taking another break seven years ago, shortly after the release of their latest album The Magic Whip.

It comes after Damon failed to ditch the idea of ​​a band reunion in an interview with last November NME.

Although the London-based band has never formally split, they have taken a break since The Magic Whip tour in 2015, where they promoted their eighth album.

The musician, 54, admitted that despite being very busy, nothing is out of the question, but nobody wants to unnecessarily “force” the reunion.

“If it happens, I’ll make it right. If necessary, I will do it,” he said.

The singer-songwriter, who entered the music scene in 1998 when Blur was formed, is also a member of alternative band Gorillaz.

Damon said he believes music is “sick” — and has been left behind since the start of the pandemic — but he was optimistic about Gorillaz’s new music.

“I’ve worked with Gorillaz on carnival themed music with many people from West London.

“We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record,” he revealed.

Their first self-titled record, released in 2001, reached number 3 in the UK charts and was so successful that it earned them a Guinness Book of World Record Entry for ‘most successful virtual band’.