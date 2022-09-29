Bluey Cocaine bust: Cops discover children’s toy stashed with white powder

Four men have been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine hidden in a ‘Bluey’ the blue heeler toy.

Police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay in New South Wales to Queensland last month, where officers found white powder hidden inside the toy from the international ABC children’s show.

Six homes across the NSW south coast and ACT were then raided in the shock discovery – with police allegedly seizing firearms, ammunition, a hydraulic dart press and two poker machines.

Four men have been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine hidden in a ‘Bluey’ plush toy (pictured)

Officers from Strike Force Wirrinda – a team set up to investigate the drug supply originating in the state’s south – only uncovered the alleged drug ring last month.

At around 8am on Wednesday, South Coast Police raided four homes in Batemans Bay and allegedly discovered a stash of illegal equipment.

Members of the Australian Federal Police and ACT Policing’s drugs and organized crime team also visited homes in Braddon and Mitchell.

They allegedly found seven firearms, gel blasters, a replica gun, a kilo of tobacco, steroids, cannabis, a crystallized substance believed to be MDMA, a banned laser pointer and $1,600 in cash.

Four men aged 23-45 were arrested and charged with a number of serious offences.

Police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay to Queensland last month, where officers found white powder hidden inside the toys from the popular children’s show

Four men aged 23-45 were arrested on Wednesday (pictured) after police executed four warrants at homes across Batemans Bay and the ACT

The youngest, a 23-year-old man, was hit with a long list of offences, including five counts of supplying a prohibited substance and taking part in group criminal activity.

He was not granted bail.

Another man, 24, was hit with seven counts of supplying a prohibited substance and possessing an unauthorized firearm. He was granted conditional bail.

The 26-year-old man arrested at a home in Braddon, ACT, is the alleged leader of the group and was charged with knowingly/recklessly leading a criminal group, among other charges.

He was handed over to Queanbeyan Police Station where he was charged with a further four offences. The man is a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Police also arrested and charged a 45-year-old man from North Batemans Bay with a number of offenses relating to illegal firearms, ammunition and possession of an unlicensed gaming machine. He was also granted conditional bail.

Firearms (pictured) were seized by police during search warrants

Steroids (pictured) were also seized from the homes by police on Wednesday

The South Coast police district chief of crime said the arrests showed the success of the newly appointed strike force in the region.

“This shows that we will use every available resource from both NSW and the ACT to disrupt and prevent crime,” Acting Inspector Ian Griffin said.

“We will continue to work with ACT Policing to keep illegal drugs off our streets and our communities safe.”