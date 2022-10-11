Bluey Christmas decorations at Big W the new must-have: Where to buy in Australia

<!–

Blue-themed Christmas decorations are fast becoming the ‘must-have’ festive buy after parents spotted them on sale in Big W this week.

An eagle-eyed shopper first spotted the decorations at a Big W store in Toowoomba and shared the news on the popular Christmas Mums Australia Facebook group.

Bluey fans have since trawled shopping threads in an attempt to find the cartoon-inspired decor for themselves, but are coming up empty-handed.

“I wanted to go but my store doesn’t show stock,” wrote one disappointed mother.

Fact file: ten facts about Bluey * Bluey is an Australian cartoon with excellent characters that is loved by children and parents * Bluey was created by Joe Brumm, an Australian father of two daughters, he wanted something like Peppa Pig to exist for Australian children * The first episode aired on ABC kids on 1 October 2018 * The main characters are Bluey Heeler, a six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, her sister Bingo and her parents Bandit and Chili * The show is set in Brisbane and many of the locations in the cartoon are based on Brisbane landmarks including the Wheel of Brisbane and South Bank Parklands * The voice actress for Bandit’s mother in the show is actually Joe Brumm’s mother in real life * There have been three series and 141 episodes of the show to date * The cartoon is the most downloaded show in ABC history * The Aussie show is now wildly popular in the UK and US too, there have even been reports of American kids starting to speak with an Aussie accent (source: funkids)

Big W’s online store features a selection of festive Bluey decorations ranging in price from $7 to $35.

Decorations include a 4-pack of wooden ornaments for $35, which includes figures of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Bluey’s house.

Individual ornaments are also available, for example an ornament of Bluey and Bingo can be purchased for $7. A pack of six Bluey-themed balls is available for $25.

The online store reveals that in-store availability is very low, with the six-pack of Bluey balls only available in two out of 20 stores in Sydney.

Bluey was banned in the US for some strange reason An episode of Bluey was banned from playing in the US on Disney+ The episode was deemed ‘inappropriate’ because one of the cartoon dogs farted However, the ban was reassessed and lifted

“Big W Clifford Gardens, Toowoomba,” said the woman who shared the first post about the Bluey decorations.

‘They also had a place for the advent calendar, which everyone had cancelled.’

Bluey fans went berserk after seeing the post.

‘OMG! I need some!’ said a woman.

‘This will definitely go on the Christmas tree!’ another commented.

Shoppers flocked to their local Big W stores but were disappointed with their results.

“They didn’t have Bluey when I was there,” said one woman.

“Not in WA last time I checked, hopefully soon,” said another.

The online store also showed that many people’s stores were sold out.

“I wanted to go but my store doesn’t show stock,” said one disappointed shopper.

While these Christmas decorations can be hard to come by, there are some who take matters into their own hands and get crafty.

One woman made her own Bluey Christmas ornament out of plywood. She first drew her design on the board, then cut out the shapes and painted them.

She uploaded her crafty creation to TikTok with the caption “have a very blue Christmas.”