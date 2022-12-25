Bluey cartoon characters shown with guns, bazooka on patches sold by US military website

Characters from the beloved children’s TV show Bluey are depicted wielding high caliber weapons, including a bazooka, in merchandise sold by a US military accessories website.

BBC Studios, the global distributor of the Australian hit film, said it is “appalled” by the unauthorized “moral patches” listed on the PatchOps website and will now take legal action.

The company that brags it sells “the meanest patches on the planet” portrays Bluey’s family all wearing US military style body armor and boots brandishing various weapons.

An unshaven Bandit, the funny dad in the series, is shown wielding a bazooka, while mom Chili holds a Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifle, Bluey has a machine gun, and her younger sister Bingo wields a Glock automatic pistol.

The set of four patches sells for $40 and is so popular that the first batch has already sold out.

Bluey, the female pup the series revolves around, shows off a machine gun on the PatchOps surrounded by other ordinances and military gear

Bluey, which launched on the ABC in 2018, has taken the world by storm and won international awards

“We are shocked that images of Bluey are distorted in this way,” said BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. the courier post.

“We are aware of these inappropriate images being used on unauthorized merchandise and we will continue to make every effort to have them removed from the website.”

PatchOps is run by former U.S. infantry soldier Timothy Hickey, who says the ideas for the patches “come from our twisted minds” and were created to improve morale for the “camouflaged, skinny, mean, sons of b*tches” who still serving in the military.

Launched in 2018 on Australia’s ABC, Bluey was quickly praised for its riffs on modern parenting and refreshing characters – most notably Bandit as a skilled and sharp-witted father, as opposed to a bumbling background character common in children’s shows.

The show’s plot revolves around a young family of blue heeler dogs living a “quintessential” Australian suburban lifestyle and premiered on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ in September 2019.

Bandit, who is portrayed in the show as a loving and imaginative father, is shown brandishing a bazooka

US website PatchOps sells unauthorized images of the characters from the popular children’s show Bluey wearing body armor and brandishing military-style weapons

You can also buy a t-shirt where the depicted Bluey characters look more like Rambo than the suburban family in the show

It became wildly popular in the US and won the Kids: Preschool Award at the 2019 International Emmy Awards.

Last year, The New York Times described the show as “the biggest Australian export since The Wiggles” – which also took the US by storm.

It remains the most downloaded show in ABC history and has pledged a multi-million dollar merchandise business through licensing deals with Target, Big W, Target, Kmart, Catch, Peter Alexander and Bonds.