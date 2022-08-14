Bluewater, Townsville body: Police investigate after fisherman found dead woman in bushland
Woman found dead in bushland after fisherman saw horrified body hidden just off road
- Visser warned the authorities about the woman’s body around 4.45 pm on Saturday
- Police have declared a crime scene near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, Townsville
- Anyone with information about the woman’s sudden death has asked to come forward
A fisherman has made a horrific discovery after seeing a woman’s body hidden in bushland.
The woman was found Saturday afternoon near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28 km northwest of Townsville, in tropical north Queensland.
Police declared the crime scene around 5 p.m. and closed off part of the road after the passing fisherman alerted authorities.
Detectives investigating the woman’s sudden death have called on anyone with information to come forward.
Motorists who were near Jaloonda Street in the past 48 hours have been asked to hand over CCTV or dashcam footage to police.