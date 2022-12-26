Blue’s Clues’ Steve Burns reunites with Make-A-Wish patient more than two decades after they met

Steve Burns was pleasantly surprised at Steel City Con in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

The Blue’s Clues star, 49, reunited with a former Make-A-Wish patient she met in the early 2000s.

Brandon Ragland, the former patient, shared a couple of photos on social media, one from the initial meeting and one from a couple of weeks ago.

Ragland wrote of Burns’ reaction in the caption, saying, “I showed him these pictures of us from that first meeting and told him who I was.” To which he replied almost instantly “I remember this! I remember you!” and started talking about some memory about how I was a wild child and crawled under the restaurant table.

brandon who TMZ has been in remission for nearly 23 years after battling stage 4 kidney and lung cancer, he said both he and Burns “choked” on this meeting.

Steve hugged him and said, “This made my whole year and I’m so glad you’re here,” according to Ragland.

Brandon finished his caption by calling Burns “One of the kindest and most genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet.” I think he might be more moved than me by the whole ordeal.

Burns wrote in the comments: ‘I can’t. This was too much ❤️❤️❤️.’

Steve was the host of the beloved children’s show from 1996 to 2002. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2001 for his work on the show.

Gig: Burns got the job when he was just 22, having moved to New York City to try to be a “serious” actor.

Although for years he made children’s dreams come true, Burns recently revealed in a Variety interview who battled depression while filming the show.

Burns left the show after 100 episodes, revealing that he “didn’t know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America.” I was battling severe clinical depression the entire time I was on that show.

“It was my job to be totally and completely filled with joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible,” Burns admitted.

“I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me and was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replacing it, there was a cost,” he said.

‘My strategy had been: “Hey, you’ve got something great, so fight it!”. Turns out you don’t fight depression; you pick it up,’ she said.

‘After leaving Blue’s Clues, there was a long healing period. It wasn’t until my father’s death that I really started to take things seriously and my life became much more manageable,” Burns said.