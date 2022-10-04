Blue's Big City Adventure trailer reunites original Blues Clues host Steve Burns with the blue pup

Just over 20 years after his abrupt departure from the wildly popular children’s show Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns returns in the trailer for the new Paramount Plus movie Blue’s Big City Adventure.

Burns has hosted Blue’s Clues since its inception in 1995, although he left abruptly in 2001, revealing in a later interview that he was going bald, stating, “I refused to lose my hair on a kids’ TV show, and it happened, quickly. ‘

He returns as his beloved character Steve in Blue’s Big City Adventure, which takes Blue and his new owner Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) to New York City, where they meet Burns’ character Steve.

The trailer opens with Blue and Josh taking in the sights and sounds of New York City, while Josh proclaims, “Blue, we’re definitely not in Storybook World anymore.”

Blue is seen with some street drummers as Josh breaks into a song while adding, ‘Blue’s Clues in New York? This is epic! Broadway here we come!’

Their journey comes to a head when Josh realizes he doesn’t have his handy-dandy notebook.

“Without my handy notebook, I think we’re . . . lost,” Josh says, Blue covering his eyes with his ears.

Back in Storybook World, Mr. Salt realizes that Josh has left his notebook at home while the rest of the characters at home decide to bring the notebook to him.

Mr. Salt says he “knows a man” who can help them find Josh and Blue, as they knock on a door and Steve (Steve Burns) opens the door, dressed in a chapeau hat and an overcoat with a neon green tie in the background. replacing his green striped polo.

‘Is that you?’ asks Steve. “Josh and Blue are in New York City? They can be lost,” as Joe (Donovan Patton) says, “This is a big problem,” as Mr. Salt proclaims, “I know!”

You see them walking around the Big Apple as Mr. Salt says, “Remember what Josh always says: you can do anything you want to do.”

The trailer shows some song-and-dance routines as they all begin to follow cues when we see Josh on a Broadway stage.

Steve is seen looking for clues with a magnifying glass on his doorstep, along with a number of other musical scenes as the trailer draws to a close.

Burns revealed in an interview after he left: “I knew I wasn’t going to be doing children’s television my whole life, mainly because I refused to lose my hair on a children’s show, and it happened, quickly.”

He added that he shaved his head the day after filming his last episode – revealing that the show’s producers would never allow him to.

In a 2016 interview, he added, “A lot of the original people on the show, like the people who made it, all went on to have different careers. It just felt like time.’

Burns returned for the Blue’s Clues & You revival and discussed the casting of Josh Dela Cruz as Steve and Joe’s cousin Josh, while Burns would also write and direct several episodes of the new series, while also reaching out to fans. in a heartfelt video for the show’s 25th anniversary.

Blue’s Big City Adventure, featuring appearances from BD Wong, Phillipa Soo, Ali Stroker, Alex Winter and Steven Pasquale, debuts November 18 on Paramount Plus.

