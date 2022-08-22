Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock is arrested after punching him at bar in Arizona

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rapper Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock was arrested after punching him in the face at an Arizona bar just weeks after the pair got involved in an ugly physical altercation in Hollywood.

The 22-year-old musical artist is in police custody after she twice punched her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend in the face on Whiskey Row in Scottsdale on Sunday night.

Born Johnathan Jamall Porter, Blueface didn’t respond to her punches as she was eventually escorted through security.

Messy: Rapper Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock was arrested after punching him in the face at an Arizona bar just weeks after the pair got involved in an ugly physical altercation in Hollywood

Ouch: 22-year-old musical artist is in police custody after punching her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend twice in the face on Scottsdale’s Whiskey Row on Sunday night, the pair are seen together

She was then pinned to the ground and handcuffed by Scottsdale PD before being taken into custody.

Blueface responded to the arrest on social media when he took to his Instagram story to share a series of videos, including one where he yelled, “Free Rock!”

He seemed in good spirits despite the ugly incident as he laughed through the posts and even said, ‘She hit me with a bang. I was like “oooh!”‘

Born Johnathan Jamall Porter, Blueface didn’t respond to her punches as she was eventually escorted through security.

She was then pinned to the ground and handcuffed by Scottsdale PD before being taken into custody

He also said: ‘We never make the same mistake twice. You feel me. She hit me this time.’

The Thotiana hitmaker appeared to be referencing an ugly incident earlier this month in which he and Chrisean were filmed having a physical altercation in Hollywood.

Chrisean appeared to be the first aggressor as she followed him down the street before grabbing his shirt and jerking him back.

Blueface responded to the arrest on social media when he took to his Instagram story to share a series of videos, including one where he yelled, “Free Rock!”

He seemed in a good mood despite the ugly incident as he laughed through the posts and even said, “She hit me with a bang. I was like “oooh!”‘

Thotiana’s hitmaker appeared to refer to an ugly incident earlier this month in which he and Chrisean were filmed having a physical altercation in Hollywood when he said, “We never make the same mistake twice. You feel me. She hit me this time’

She pushed Blueface further, continuing to grab his shirt before hitting him in the face.

Blueface then hit her on the head, causing her to fall to the floor and tore the bleached necklace from her neck.

It didn’t stop there as she dragged him around the corner of a building by the shirt as they hit each other on the head and body several times.

Chrisean appeared to be the first aggressor as she followed him down the street before grabbing his shirt and yanking him back, she can be seen in an Instagram post posted on Friday

The Los Angeles Police Department did not witness the fight, but launched an investigation after the video went viral.

Blueface and Chrisean have been on/off since 2020.

The rapper is slated to fight in a boxing ring against Iggy Azalea’s ex and former NBA star Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young.