Blue star Lee Ryan apologizes for his ‘inappropriate’ behavior after being arrested on BA flight

2003: DRIVING PROHIBITED AFTER DRINKING

Ryan was banned from driving and fined £2,250 in 2003 for drink-driving.

JUNE 2008: GUILTY FOUND FOR ATTACKING A TAXI DRIVER

On December 31, 2007, Ryan was arrested for assaulting a taxi driver in Oxted, Surrey. He was released on bail until February 2008.

In June 2008, he was fined £500 and ordered to pay £300 in damages and £450 in legal costs after being found guilty of assault by the Guildford Magistrates’ Court, according to the court. News shopper.

AUGUST 2010: DAMAGED ATTACKING HIS NOW EX Fiancé

The singer was accused of assaulting his now ex-fiancée Samantha Miller – the mother of his son Rayn – after allegedly punching her as they drove through London’s West End.

The charges were dropped later that month at the request of his partner.

MAY 2014: BAN FOR TWO YEARS AFTER NO COPY FOR DRINK-DRIVE TEST IS DELIVERED

Ryan was fined £3,325 and banned from the road for two years after admitting he failed to provide a copy and caused £120 in criminal damages.

Officers saw Ryan make an irregular swerve at 5.30am on 11 April 2014 while driving his girlfriend’s Audi A3 on Uxbridge Road in Ealing.

The court heard that after being taken to a police station, he refused to take a breath test to see if he was over the limit and repeatedly swore at officers, branding a ‘c***’.

In a police interrogation, Ryan told officers he’d had a vodka and tonic and a rum and Coke, but that he thought he was okay to drive.

Ryan was told his two-year driving ban would be reduced to 18 months if he completed a drink-driving course.

APRIL 2015: SINGER EXPLAINS HIMSELF BANK CRUPT

The singer officially filed papers with the Central London County Court in April 2015.

His spokesperson told MailOnline at the time that his decision came about because he wants to give his two children “the best possible future”.

The rep said in a statement to MailOnline: “Lee has tried to manage his financial obligations over the years as best he can, but eventually admits bankruptcy is the best way to give him the best future for his children.”

AUGUST 2019: RYAN TALKS ABOUT ALCOHOL BATTLE

Ryan spoke of his struggle with alcohol and described himself as a “good alcoholic” for ten years.

The Blue singer previously told us how he sometimes drank a bottle of whiskey a day to “numb the pain”, but he has put those days behind him.

Speak with the sun online at that point he said, “I still struggle every now and then. I struggle in my own way not to use the drink to forget and that’s what it was all about.’

He said he’s glad he never got addicted to drugs, but added that he’s “cuddled” with them in the past.

Ryan gave up alcohol when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last year, but started drinking again after his appearance on the show.

In Blue’s memoir All Rise, he also said he was in a shaky mental state when he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

AUGUST 2020: DRIVING FORBIDDEN FOR SIX MONTHS AFTER TWICE SPEED

Ryan was banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding twice within three months.

He admitted to driving 85 km/h in a Mercedes on the M1 motorway near Sheffield on 19 May 2019.

He was then caught 58mph in an 80mph zone in the same car while driving through Eltham, South East London, on August 14, 2019, and failed to respond to police about who was driving the vehicle.

Ryan, who had nine points on his licence, was banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and had to pay the cost of £142 – a total of £262.

JULY 2021: HE DENYS CLAIMS OF TRANSPHOBIA AFTER A BAD MOUTH ATTACK ON A DRAG QUEEN

Last year, Ryan furiously denied claims he is transphobic or homophobic after getting involved in a vicious altercation with a drag queen on Instagram.

He commented sarcastically on gender identity, posting a message to his 172,000 followers: ‘I could start identifying myself as an alien/star/seed/indigo child. Anything but human. Please respect my wishes.’

After the post, drag queen Layla Zee Susan — real name Sammy Shepherd — challenged him for his “insensitive” comments, with Ryan launching a foul-mouthed attack on Layla.

Discuss the fallout with The sunRyan said, ‘I’m bisexual and my bandmate is gay – I would never disdain anyone like that.

“Normally I ignore things like that, but it’s like someone calls me a racist when I’m not. Duncan constantly dresses in drag, he’s gay, Blue has a big one [gay] follow – so this really upset me.

“Some of my best friends are gay. I didn’t say he was in drag.’

AUGUST 2021: DRIVING BAN FOR 12 MONTHS

The singer was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £660 when he appeared before the Peterborough Magistrates’ Court via an external link from Spain.

He said he had no money after being charged a total of £1,501, including court costs, and told the court: ‘I just don’t have any money.’

Court papers said he was charged with driving a Mercedes at 70mph in a 60mph speed limit on an A-road in Peterborough, Fletton Parkway, on Aug. 8, 2020, and driving a Mercedes at a speed of 60mph. 115 mph on the same road on August 22, 2020.

These charges were dismissed as the prosecution failed to provide evidence as there was no means of proving who was driving.

Ryan was on trial for two counts of failing to provide information regarding driver identification when needed, and was found guilty by magistrates.

Ryan was twice awarded six points on his driver’s license, resulting in a 12-month disqualification from the driver’s license.

APRIL 2022: COMPANY IS OUT OF DEBT

It was revealed that his company had gone bankrupt with debts totaling £69,000.

Lee Bee Ltd was placed in voluntary liquidation due to the massive sum including an estimated £15,000 to HMRC and £50,000 to Metro Bank.

The company, which was founded in 2019, had no money to pay out to its creditors and began liquidation on March 17 by liquidator Stuart Rathmell.

The debts also include £4,000 owed to the Blue singer, 38, who is the sole director.

According to records, his only other active company Catch A Dream Productions Ltd filed bills on March 23, exposing debts of £2,175.

JULY 2022: LISTED ARRESTED AND REMOVED FROM FLIGHT

Ryan was removed from a British Airways flight by armed police after allegedly assaulting cabin crew when they refused to serve him alcohol.

He was reportedly arrested by police at London City Airport on suspicion of public order violations, before being released 12 hours later pending further investigation.

During the flight, staff are said to have emailed authorities on the ground, prompting a police bus to meet Ryan on the runway.

After being removed from the plane, it is believed that Ryan was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of public order violations, spending the night in a cell.