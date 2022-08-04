Blue Origin sends first Egyptian and Portugese nationals to space

A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket is launched from Launch Site One in West Texas, north of Van Horn.



Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched six people into space on Thursday, including the first from Egypt and Portugal, on the company’s sixth manned flight.

Mission “N-22” saw the New Shepard suborbital rocket explode from Blue’s base in the western Texas desert around 8:58 am local time (1358 GMT).

The autonomous, reusable vehicle sent its crew pod above the Karman Line, the internationally recognized space boundary, 100 kilometers above sea level.

“I’m floating!” heard a crew member say on a live stream as the capsule beached to the highest point and the passengers were weightless for a few minutes.

Both the rocket and capsule returned to base separately — the latter using giant parachutes — completing the mission about 11 minutes after takeoff.

The crew consisted of Egyptian engineer Sara Sabry and Portuguese entrepreneur Mario Ferreira, both the first people of their country to leave Earth.

It also included Coby Cotton, one of the five co-founders of the YouTube sports and comedy channel Dude Perfect, which has more than 57 million followers.

A spokeswoman for Blue Origin confirmed that all six crew members paid passengers, although Sabry’s seat was sponsored by the nonprofit Space for Humanity.

Blue Origin has not disclosed ticket prices.

Previous flights have included guests of celebrities who have flown for free, including Star Trek legend William Shatner.

