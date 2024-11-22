Home US Blue Origin Launches Live: Meet the Tourists Paying to Go to Space on Jeff Bezos’ $2.5 Billion Rocket
Blue Origin Launches Live: Meet the Tourists Paying to Go to Space on Jeff Bezos’ $2.5 Billion Rocket

Blue Origin Launches Live: Meet the Tourists Paying to Go to Space on Jeff Bezos' $2.5 Billion Rocket

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will launch six tourists aboard its $2.5 billion New Shepard rocket on Friday, taking the crew more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface.

Named NS-28 — a no-nonsense abbreviation for the 28th outing for the company’s reusable, suborbital rocket — is preparing to take off from Blue Origin’s spaceport in West Texas.

The launch window opens at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET), but the livestream started 30 minutes earlier to show the six crew members suiting up and strapping into the rocket, with DailyMail.com reporting live on the action.

Blue Origin also organizes a livestream on its website.

The private space company said the NS-28 will be in the air for about 10 minutes before performing a soft parachute landing from its New Shepard crew capsule back on Texas soil.

Booster Touchdown!

The dust has cleared and the New Shepard rocket is visible, high in the West Texas desert.

“The return is one of our proudest moments,” said the Blue Origin team.

A successful touchdown means the booster can be reused for another space tourism mission.

Sonic boom heard as Blue Origin’s reusable rocket plummets before landing safely

The New Shepard booster’s rapid descent released a sonic boom as it fell back to Earth for a safe, reusable landing.

The vertical landing, which began when the engines restarted, kicked up a giant cloud of dust from West Texas

Hurry!

NS-28 has moved its fins and launched!

“New Shepard has cleared the tower and is heading into space,” a Blue Origins crew member announced as the spacecraft approached “max Q,” the most intense phase during which these space tourists will experience 3 G’s of force as they climb above Earth .

Clear skies overhead as the NS-28 prepares for launch

There isn’t a cloud in sight on today’s livestream as Blue Origin prepares for the explosion.

And the view will likely only get better as the spacecraft lifts off and floats through Earth’s stratosphere on its way along the official legal boundary of space, the Kármán line.

“Today’s flight may give you the best perspective of our planet,” a Blue Origin spokesperson boasted on the company’s feed.

Captain Kirk’s astronaut coach has left the spacecraft

Blue Origin’s new and returning tourists have just been cozied up in New Shepard’s capsule.

Sarah Knights of Blue Origin helps lock them up and take care of the final checklist items. They can be seen on the live cam (seen below left).

Knights served as lead astronaut trainer for Star Trek Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, during his own Blue Origin flight into space on October 13, 2021.

Blue Origin’s newest group of tourists pose aboard the New Shepard

Today’s space cowboys are rested and ready for their flight.

From left to right: Marc Hagle, Austin Litteral, Emily Calandrelli, JD Russell, Henry Wolfond and Sharon Hagle.

14114781 Blue Origin Launches Live - Marc Hagle, Austin Litteral, Emily Calandrelli, JD Russell, Henry Wolfond, Sharon Hagle

Breaking:Who will go into space today with Blue Origin’s NS-28?

Blue Origin’s six-person crew for this 28th flight includes best-selling author and MIT-trained engineer known to fans of her Netflix and YouTube shows as Emily “The Space Gal,” Emily Calandrelli.

Also into space: couple Marc and Sharon Hagle of Winter Park, Florida, are paying for their second joyride out of Earth’s atmosphere with Blue Origin; alongside aviator and CEO, Hank Wolfond; another director, J.D. Russell; and competition winner Austin Litteral, a financial services professional and father of two.

Calandrelli, host of Netflix’s “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” is flying for this flight as part of the nonprofit Space For Humanity’s Citizen Astronaut Program (CAP) Ambassador.

The seat of Litteral was sponsored by Whatnot.

14114781 Blue Origin Launches Live - Emily Calandrelli, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Austin Litteral, JD Russell, Henry Wolfond - https://www.blueorigin.com/news/new-shepard-ns-28-mission

