Blue Origin Launches Live: Meet the Tourists Paying to Go to Space on Jeff Bezos’ $2.5 Billion Rocket

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will launch six tourists aboard its $2.5 billion New Shepard rocket on Friday, taking the crew more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface.

Named NS-28 — a no-nonsense abbreviation for the 28th outing for the company’s reusable, suborbital rocket — is preparing to take off from Blue Origin’s spaceport in West Texas.

The launch window opens at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET), but the livestream started 30 minutes earlier to show the six crew members suiting up and strapping into the rocket, with DailyMail.com reporting live on the action.

Blue Origin also organizes a livestream on its website.

The private space company said the NS-28 will be in the air for about 10 minutes before performing a soft parachute landing from its New Shepard crew capsule back on Texas soil.