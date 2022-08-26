Blue Mountains teenage rapist is released on bail as victim’s dad hits out

<!–

A teen convicted of raping a classmate at a house party in the Blue Mountains has been released on bail pending the outcome of an appeal.

The boy was handed a two-month minimum term on Thursday after he was found guilty in May of assaulting the girl for a period of two hours on a mattress in the living room of the house.

Both perpetrator and victim cannot be identified for legal reasons.

After the decision to release the boy on bail pending the possible appeal, the victim’s father criticized the minimum term and called for the suppression of the boy’s identity to be lifted.

The convicted teenage rapist is seen after his release on bail, pending an appeal against his sentence of at least two months behind bars

“Two months in prison is equivalent to one month for every hour he raped and strangled our daughter,” the father told the Australian Associated Press on Friday.

“If you look at the damage he caused our daughter, the sentence is clearly too short. The legal system doesn’t treat rapists the harsh way the public wants them to.

“Given his total lack of remorse… our family wants the justice system to mention him publicly. The public has a right to know his name.’

The boy was charged in 2021, tried this year and found guilty of six counts of sexual assault and one count of willful suffocation. He was acquitted of other charges.

The magistrate said Thursday that the most serious sexual assaults, involving penile penetration, should lead to juvenile detention.

Although he had shown no remorse, she considered his rehabilitation prospects “strong” based on character references and his family and social ties.

His full term is nine months, with a year of probation for some of the sexual assaults and the suffocation offenses also hanging over his head.

Attorney Michael Bradley (pictured) represented the girl and had front-facing cameras after the sentencing as she read her impact statement to the press

Blue Mountains man gets probation until August 2023 for digital rape, oral rape and asphyxiation during assault

The court was told that the girl did not like the boy, but was deeply impressed by the alcohol when she consented to some consensual activity and then pushed him away.

She has described the boy as a “monster” who left her “ashamed and irreversibly damaged” and struggled with nightmares, psychological problems and low self-esteem.

“He violated me and took my virginity,” she said Thursday through her attorney Michael Bradley.

“He took away my confidence, my sanity and the healthy life I led before the attack.”

The boy’s appeal will be discussed later.