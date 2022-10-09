Blue Jays’ unpredictability their downfall as Mariners win to sweep wild-card series

TORONTO – Leading up to Game 1 of the wildcard series against the Seattle Mariners, George Springer reflected on what gave the Toronto Blue Jays an edge in October and called his team “unpredictable.” It wasn’t the first time he used the word as a descriptor in a complementary context and it fits. Offensive outbursts in the blink of an eye. Damage from anywhere in the setup. Gem of the appetizer. Defense steal hits left and right. A smart/breathtaking baserun. They put anything and everything on the table.

However, that cuts both ways unpredictably, as it certainly did on a wild Saturday at Rogers Center as the Blue Jays’ season drew to a close after losing a seven-point lead in an exhausting 10-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners. a two-game sweep of their wild-card series.

JP Crawford tied the game 9-9 with a basesloaded blooper that fell between a diving George Springer and Bo Bichette getting caught up in a terrifying collision, while Adam Frazier completed the remarkable rally with an RBI double from Jordan Romano in the top of the ninth.

After Andres Munoz, the nearly untouchable three-digit pitching mutant, stranded Bichette in third to finish eighth, George Kirby closed out ninth, completing a heartbreaking addition to last year’s one-game short scare for the Blue Jays.

Unpredictable, indeed.

Springer, who played hurt for months, was further hit by a hit to the left wrist Friday and a collision with the wall that made a running catch on Saturday, was removed from the field after the collision and urged fans to make noise as he left . The midfielder’s verve and resilience was a reflection of his team during a turbulent campaign that had parallels to the Gong Show final.

A day after being thwarted by an absurdly filthy Luis Castillo in a 3-0 Game 1 loss, the Blue Jays, along with a crowd of 47,156 booing or slowly chanting his name, were hopping on Robbie Ray. Teoscar Hernandez followed Alejandro Kirk’s leadoff double with a two-run shot in the second and after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had registered a Santiago Espinal double with a single in the third, the rightfielder ambushed a fastball from the lefty to lead off the fourth.

Roaring fans went after the defending Cy Young Award winner of the American League at the time as Scott Servais came for him after just three plus innings and the dome reached a fever pitch in the fifth when a four-spot – including two hits – by-pitches – opened an 8-1 lead.

The Blue Jays should have sailed home from there, but being unpredictable they didn’t. Kevin Gausman, dominant until then, loaded the bases with no outs, retired the next two batters, then handed the reins over to Tim Mayza.

It was Carlos Santana, who won two games with late home runs and a total of six runs during Seattle’s four-game sweep of the Blue Jays in July, and after Mayza bounced his first pitch to take home one run, retired the veteran batter hooked a downward sinker over the wall to the left to make it 8-5.

The drama only intensified from then on, even after Danny Jansen delivered an RBI single in the seventh – set up by a terrific jostling from Matt Chapman, who ducked in to get his hand on Penn Murfee’s foot for a single that puts men on the corners – to fill the rim.

Fatally, interim manager John Schneider went to Anthony Bass to start eighth and he went double, RBI single, single before Romano took over. After Frazier singled to load the bases, Romano rallied to strike out Santana and Dylan Moore for the Crawford-bloop.

The turnaround was all the more shocking because of how well the Blue Jays had started the game.

While Gausman came out hot, Ray was booed during the pre-game introductions and taunted with chants of “Rooobbbbiiieee” during his outing and a clever at bat from Hernandez really made Rogers Center rock. Recognizing that Ray would try to get him with spin, he completed three straight sliders and then, 2-1 in the count, hit a fourth 401 feet over the wall on the left.

The Blue Jays piled up from there and in the fifth, on a basesloaded hit pitch by Hernandez, a sacrifice fly by Chapman and a double by Jansen RBI, Whit Merrifield was hit on the helmet by Diego Castillo’s first delivery. Merrifield was understandably furious, Schneider came out to discuss it with the umpires and after the fiery utilityman grabbed his bag to load the bases, Espinal grounded too short to end the frame.

Although it was 8-1 at the time, the Mariners rally followed. Manager Scott Servais said before the game that they discussed as a group to “expect the expected”.

“There will be some bumps in the road,” he continued. “There will be some momentum swings. I think if you’re prepared to go into it, you recognize the situation and the moment you’re in, and you can slow it down a little bit better.”

That’s what the Mariners did.