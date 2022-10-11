Blue Jays’ Springer suffered concussion, shoulder sprain in collision with Bichette

Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer suffered a concussion and shoulder sprain in a collision with teammate Bo Bichette during Game 2 of their AL wildcard series against the Seattle Mariners, general manager Ross Atkins announced.

Atkins said Springer was still in Toronto but expects to be able to travel soon.

Springer was ejected on Saturday-evening in the eighth inning of Toronto’s dramatic 10-9 loss when Seattle won the best-of-three American League wildcard series in two games.

The injury occurred when Springer tracked down a potential ball from Mariner’s shortstop JP Crawford, while Bichette also ran out of the infield to catch the same goal. They clipped each other in the shallow midfield and the ball fell to the ground for a double, meaning the Mariners tied the game 9-9.

