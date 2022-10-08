WhatsNew2Day
Blue Jays’ Springer removed from Game 2 with injury after collision with Bichette

By Merry

Toronto Blue Jays star midfielder George Springer had to leave Game 2 against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday with an undisclosed injury after a hard collision with teammate Bo Bichette in the top of the eighth inning.

Springer was injured when he and Bichette both chased a short flyout. The ball fell into the outfield allowing the Mariners to score three runs to tie the game 9-9.

Springer lay on the floor for a few minutes while trainers spoke to him. He was eventually able to get up, but he was helped off the field into a golf cart.

Bichette stayed on the ground for a while after the collision, but eventually got up and stayed in the game. Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced Springer in centerfield.

