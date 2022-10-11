Blue Jays’ Pete Walker pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of reckless driving in a Florida court, according to documents posted by the Pinellas County courthouse.

Walker’s plea was filed on his behalf by his attorney Kaitlyn Statile. He was sentenced by Judge Theodora Komninos to 40 hours of community service and six months’ probation.

Walker was arrested for drunk driving in the early hours of March 25 in Oldsmar, Fla., near the Blue Jays’ show jumping training facility in Dunedin, Fla. Walker initially pleaded not guilty to that charge. He was released on $500 bail.

“There was a traffic incident in which I was involved on Thursday night. Obviously, I apologize to the Blue Jay organization, Blue Jays fans and my family,” Walker told reporters two days after his arrest. “It’s something I’m working on with my lawyer now to find a solution. My apologies to my three daughters. We are currently working with my lawyer on a solution to this. And that’s the only comment I have now.”

Walker, 53, joined the Blue Jays in 2011 as a bullpen coach and was promoted to pitching coach prior to the 2013 season.